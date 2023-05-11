Life / Motoring

Manual Toyota GR Supra shifts into SA

More power and the option of a manual gearbox ups the appeal of Toyota’s sports coupe

11 May 2023 - 16:32 Thomas Falkiner
With six on the floor and a third pedal, the new manual GR Supra should provide sports car fans with a more engaging driving experience. Picture: SUPPLIED
With six on the floor and a third pedal, the new manual GR Supra should provide sports car fans with a more engaging driving experience. Picture: SUPPLIED

Old-school driving aficionados will be pleased to know the manual Toyota GR Supra is now available in SA.

Joining the eight-speed automatic model launched in 2019, this row-your-own sports car comes locked and loaded with the option of a slick-shifting six-speed manual gearbox sure to deliver a more engaging driving experience. Weighing 1,795kg, it’s also 20kg lighter than its automatic sibling.

In addition to a third-pedal, Toyota has also upped the power of the GR Supra’s 3.0l six-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from 250kW to 285kW. Torque remains unchanged at 500Nm. This increased muscle will see the manual GR Supra sprint from 0-100km/h in a claimed 4.4 seconds with the automatic managing a slightly swifter time of 4.1 seconds. Both models will reach a maximum speed of 250km/h. 

The row-your-own GR Supra sports a redesigned centre console, a modification necessary to house the manual shifter. Picture: SUPPLIED
The row-your-own GR Supra sports a redesigned centre console, a modification necessary to house the manual shifter. Picture: SUPPLIED

For even sharper handling, both versions of the GR Supra now benefit from an upgraded chassis that features more rigid vulcanised rubber in the front and rear anti-roll bar bushes as well as retuned shock absorbers. The mechanical components in the electric power steering and the system’s operating parameters have also been recalibrated.

Toyota has also reprogrammed the car’s Track Mode to allow easier drifting and added a new Hairpin+ function that permits more wheel slip when taking tight bends on an uphill gradient (more than 5%). Suffice to say, Initial D’s Takumi Fujiwara would approve.

The manual model further differentiates itself with a remapped traction control system better suited to the six-speed transmission’s torque delivery characteristics, while inside the cabin is a new centre console that houses the optimally weighted gear knob. 

Both the manual and automatic versions of the GR Supra now ship with more power, 285kW, up from 250kW. Picture: SUPPLIED
Both the manual and automatic versions of the GR Supra now ship with more power, 285kW, up from 250kW. Picture: SUPPLIED

Both GR Supra variants are available in five exterior paint hues, Sapphire Blue, Iridescent Metallic Grey, White, Red and Black. From a model line-up point of view, the previously available Matte Grey and Track editions have been discontinued.

You can pick either the GR Supra Manual starting at R1,417,500 or Automatic at R1,451,800. Pricing includes a five-service/100,00km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.

Rapid Toyota GR Corolla confirmed for SA

This latest addition to the Gazoo Racing stable will bring the number of GR models in the country to four,
Life
1 month ago

Life in the fun lane just got faster in the Toyota GR86

Toyota claims the 0-100 km/h acceleration time is snipped by over a second to 6.4 seconds for the manual and 6.8 seconds for the automatic
Life
5 months ago

Expect open-air emotion in new Porsche 718 Spyder RS

Folding fabric top allows a more visceral driving experience that amplifies the shriek of the six-cylinder engine
Life
1 day ago
