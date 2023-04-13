Money & Investing

How Super Group found its mojo

The fleet and logistics group was on the ropes 15 years ago — crushed by debt and a series of dodgy deals. Now, it’s one of the JSE’s better rand hedges

BL Premium
13 April 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

It’s not easy to shake a nasty legacy.  

No doubt the mention of Super Group will still spark thoughts of an unfocused conglomerate that almost sank in 2008 under the weight of excessive debt accumulated on a reckless acquisition spree by its mercurial founder Larry Lipschitz. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.