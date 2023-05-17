LETTER: Spare a thought for the middle class

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
David Lewis’s most recent column refers (“Spare a thought for those the state has failed”, May 17). I have the utmost respect for Lewis and the excellent work he has done fighting corruption in SA, and I don’t disagree with what he says in his article.
However, it must be noted that the vast majority of those the state has failed are the same people who blindly continued to vote for the ANC for nearly 30 years, despite the mountains of evidence in the public domain for well over a decade now, showing that the party is hopelessly self-serving, corrupt and incompetent.
It has consistently plunged the most vulnerable ever deeper into poverty but, as the saying goes, the government you elect is the government you deserve. The only poor and vulnerable people I truly feel sorry for are those who have either long ceased voting or have never voted for the ANC.
In fact, I feel more sorry for middle-class people of all colours who, like myself, have always voted sensibly. It is our lives that have been ruined by the poor choices of senseless voters — solar panels, private security and boreholes don’t alleviate the pain and loss we have experienced, with families and lifelong friendships in tatters due to emigration.
These are decent, level-headed people who have invested their hearts and souls and taken huge financial risks to build businesses that were successful until this government made it impossible for them to stay afloat. Now they are bankrupt and their situation is hopeless.
It’s always so politically correct and noble to be concerned about poor or underprivileged people in townships, but let’s also spare a thought for those who may not be quite so downtrodden, yet whose lives have been destroyed by factors that were out of their control. They also bear the consequences of other people’s foolish choices.
Sadly, brokenhearted and despairing middle-class folk don’t garner much sympathy, yet they have been subjected to a government they did not ask for or deserve.
Mark Khoury
Umhlanga Rocks
LETTER: Spare a thought for the middle class
