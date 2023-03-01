Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S hybrid now on sale in SA

Country’s factory sector grew at the fastest pace in more than a decade in February, offsetting stronger than expected in inflation in Europe
After the introduction of the Corolla Cross GR Sport in 2022, Toyota has started marketing a hybrid version. The GR-S package brings sharpened aesthetics of a revised front grille with GR mesh and a lower apron finished in gloss black. Black exterior mirrors and a black roof and roof rails craft a sporty bi-tone design. Under-the-skin fettling delivers improved driving dynamics.
The hybrid model remains in strong demand, with consumers recognising the benefits of refinement, smooth acceleration, fuel economy and near-silent EV mode operation, says its maker.
Three exterior colours are offered, which match the GR brand colours: Arizona Red Bi-Tone, Chromium Silver Bi-Tone and Glacier White Bi-Tone.
The inside of the new hybrid version gets black leather trim with GR embossing on the front headrests, red contrast stitching and perforation, an accent stripe on the instrument panel in the same crimson colour and piano black surface detailing. A chunky three-spoke steering wheel with red stitching and piano black inserts adds to a sporty vibe.
Standard features include keyless entry, power exterior mirrors, LED lights, a reverse camera, Park Distance Control (PDC), rain-sensing wipers and touchscreen infotainment system with CarPlay, Android Auto and a USB port.
The Corolla Cross GR-S Hybrid powertrain features a petrol 1.8l four-cylinder engine mated to a CVT transmission with seven preprogrammed steps and a manual mode.
Total system output is 90kW and 163Nm of torque, with the all-important fuel consumption nugget of hybrids claimed to be 4.3I/100km. CO2 emissions are 98g/km while towing capacity for the hybrid model is rated at 400kg for both braked and unbraked trailers.
The GR-S model also benefits from new shock absorbers, revised coil springs and a new power steering module for sharper handling, steering wheel feedback and cornering prowess. It sits on specific 18-inch black alloy wheels shod with 225/50R18 tyres.
The suite of active safety aids include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Lane Trace Assist (LTA), Pre-Collision System (PCS), ABS brakes, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC) and Brake Assist (BA).
Xi and Xs upgrades
Updates have also been applied to petrol and hybrid variants of the Corolla Cross Xi and Xs grade walks. Xi models receive an upgrade to LED headlamps, an eight-inch touchscreen display audio system with six speakers, reverse camera, revised speedometer design and 4.2-inch TFT Multi-Information Display (MID)
Xs models now gain a front armrest added with cup-holder functionality, while the hybrid models also get blue headlamp inserts identifying their hybrid status.
All Corolla Cross models are sold with a six-services/90,000km service plan and three-year/100,000km warranty. The Hybrid battery carries an eight-year/195,000km warranty.
Model line-up and pricing
Corolla Cross 1.8 Xi CVT R381,200
Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs CVT R414,300
Corolla Cross 1.8 Xr CVT R451,300
Corolla Cross 1.8 Xs HEV R442,800
Corolla Cross 1.8 XR HEV R480,200
Corolla Cross 1.8 CVT GR-S R466,800
Corolla Cross 1.8 HEV GR-S R495,200
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Local Launch
Toyota Corolla Cross GR-S hybrid now on sale in SA
The latest model is a hybrid of practicality, frugality and sports driving dynamics
