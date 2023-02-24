The JSE weakened the most in five months, while the rand fell to a near four-month low
Owners of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class will be able to select a nightclub-style cabin feature with active ambient lighting that reacts to music.
The sound visualisation reacts to fast beats with rapid light changes while flowing rhythms create softly merging lighting moods. It is an optional feature offered as part of the ever more immersive entertainment experiences in Mercedes’ hi-tech cabins.
A Burmester surround sound system with 17 speakers and four sound transducers in the front seats will be standard equipment in the new E-Class. Other features in the luxury sedan include an optional screen for the front passenger to watch TV or videos. It uses dual light control technology to prevent videos being seen peripherally by the driver and causing distraction.
Using the central display, the driver and passenger can use third-party apps such as TikTok, Angry Birds, Webex or Zoom when the vehicle is stationary. Another new feature is a selfie and video camera as part of the optional MBUX Superscreen on top of the dashboard.
The latest MBUX system has been updated with “Just Talk” intelligent voice control that can be activated without the keyword “Hey Mercedes”.
Artificial intelligence will learn which comfort systems vehicle occupants use repeatedly and set them accordingly.
E-Class owners will also have the option of creating routines and linking several functions and conditions. For example, they can order the car to “switch on the seat heating and set the ambient lighting to warm orange if the interior temperature is below 12°C”.
With more than 17-million sales since 1946, the E-Class and its predecessors are the best-selling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz. The new E-Class will be launched globally about midyear.
Ambient lighting dances to music beats in new Mercedes E-class
The upcoming luxury sedan will also have a selfie camera, TikTok and Angry Birds
Image: Supplied
