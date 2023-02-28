Life / Motoring

Sales of hybrid cars rocket, but consumers still in the dark, survey reads

The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie

28 February 2023 - 21:05 Denis Droppa

Local interest in petrol-electric hybrid cars has spiked in the past year but consumers still have much to learn about the technology, according to the findings  of the 2022 AutoTrader Hybrid Car Buyers Survey.

The survey was set out to determine what consumers know and think about hybrid cars...

