Petrol to increase by 28c in February

Expect a last-minute rush to fill petrol tanks on Tuesday after the department of mineral resources & energy announced a 28c/l increase on the retail prices of 93 and 95 grades at midnight on January 31.

Diesel drivers are spared a big increase, however, with a rise of 9c/l in the wholesale price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur content, while 0.005% diesel decreases by 1c/l.

This follows decreases of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin rises 58c/l , and liquefied petroleum gas decreases by R1.40/kg.

The department said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review, while the rand moved from R17.0462/$ to R17.2815/$.

