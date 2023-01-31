Life / Motoring

Petrol to increase by 28c in February

Diesel prices are a mixed bag, with a slight increase for high-sulphur fuel and a 1c decrease for low sulphur

31 January 2023 - 15:05 Staff Writer
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Expect a last-minute rush to fill petrol tanks on Tuesday after the department of mineral resources & energy announced a 28c/l increase on the retail prices of 93 and 95 grades at midnight on January 31.

Diesel drivers are spared a big increase, however, with a rise of 9c/l in the wholesale price of diesel with 0.05% sulphur content, while 0.005% diesel decreases by 1c/l.

This follows decreases of more than R2/l for petrol and diesel in January.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin rises 58c/l , and liquefied petroleum gas decreases by R1.40/kg.

The department said the average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review, while the rand moved from R17.0462/$ to R17.2815/$.

TimesLIVE

Motor industry looks to various EV options amid hampering blackouts

While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Economy
1 day ago

AA warns of across-the-board fuel price increases

Automobile Association says petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin will be more expensive in February, putting more pressure on cash-strapped South ...
National
5 days ago

Unthirsty Volvo T8 Recharge hybrid is the pick of XC90 range

The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Life
2 weeks ago
