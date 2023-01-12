Unthirsty Volvo T8 Recharge hybrid is the pick of XC90 range

Rand firms along with emerging-market currencies after the US CPI data came in as expected
Notwithstanding the recent petrol price decrease, motorists are always looking to save money at the pumps and SA consumers have an increasing number of fuel-efficient hybrids to choose from.
Volvo’s flagship SUV, the XC90, was recently launched in a petrol-electric plug-in hybrid called the T8 Recharge which claims - and sometimes delivers — astonishingly low fuel consumption of under 2l/100km.
The luxury seven-seater combines a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor for total outputs of 340kW and 709Nm, making this the most powerful Volvo XC90 yet.
Power goes to all four wheels via an eight-speed Geartronic automatic transmission and claimed performance is 0-100km/h in a swift 5.3 seconds. Like all modern Volvos the top speed is limited to 180km/h.
This plug-in hybrid has a claimed maximum electric range of 77km and can be charged at a 220V household socket using the supplied cable. At first we were unable to charge the car as the cable was faulty, and the battery gets charged very little (about 1 or 2km per commute) as you drive, so for the first few days we drove almost solely on petrol power and the Volvo averaged 10.3l/100km — not bad for a large SUV but far short of the factory claim.
Volvo supplied a second cable but the car again displayed an error message when trying to charge at a wall socket, so we took the vehicle to a Volvo dealership where we managed to get it charged at their AC wall box.
Thereafter, with the XC90 operating in hybrid mode it returned a stunning consumption of just 1.2l/100km. If your daily commute is below 77km you could drive purely on electric power and charge the car at home — that is, if Eskom is playing along and the cable isn’t faulty.
This frugal nature is accompanied by swift and effortless performance. The big Volvo feels eager and responsive at all times, without succumbing to lag. It’s also pleasantly refined and has one of the smoothest auto gearshifts we’ve experienced.
The XC90 is a seven-seater with a third row that provides enough room for small children and is able to fold flat into the floor to expand boot space. The practical and family-sized cabin has middle row seats that are adjustable for backrest angle and legroom.
There was a time when Volvo interiors were rather drab but the Swedish firm has let its hair down in recent years, not only with a more eye-catching design but in a more luxurious feel. The cabin is pleasingly plush, and a classy detail is the handcrafted crystal gear shifter.
The seats have couch-like comfort and the light grey wool upholstery — while not necessarily being the best option for sticky-fingered toddlers — looks terrific. The wool-clad seats represent Volvo’s move away from leather. It’s part of Volvo’s ethical stand for animal welfare by making all its fully electric Volvo models completely leather-free, and by 2025 the company is aiming for 25% of the material in new Volvos to consist of recycled and bio-based content.
Comfort and technology make a happy mix inside the XC90. The infotainment system is fairly simple to use and features a notably large screen. It has Google built in, letting drivers use apps like Google Maps, Google Assistant and Google Play without having to connect to a smartphone.
The car’s driver-assist systems include lane-keeping assist and cross traffic alert with emergency braking, but the latter was sometimes oversensitive in reacting to cars quite a distance away.
A very plush ride is one of the XC90’s best features and it comfortably wafts over scarred roads. It has neat handling for a high-riding SUV, with the aid of an active chassis with air suspension that constantly adjusts ride height and adapts the shock absorbers to match different driving conditions. An Off Road mode can be activated for increased ground clearance.
Front seats with electric adjustment and heating form part of a well-stocked list of standard features, and R1.75m also buys you a panoramic sunroof, head up display, and a 19-speaker Bowers & Wilkins high-fidelity audio system among other luxuries.
The T8 Recharge could well be the pick of the Volvo XC90 range for its impressive mix of performance and frugality — if you can get the charging cable to work.
Tech specs:
HYBRID POWERTRAIN
Type: Four-cylinder turbo and supercharged petrol engine, electric motor
Capacity: 2.0l
Power: 340kW
Torque: 709Nm
TRANSMISSION
Type: Eight-speed automatic
DRIVETRAIN
Type: All-wheel drive
PERFORMANCE
Top speed: 180km/h
0-100km/h: 5.3 sec (claimed)
Fuel consumption: 1.8l/100km (claimed)
Emissions: 49g/km
STANDARD FEATURES
Electronic stability control, ABS brakes, seven airbags, lane keeping assist, blind spot warning, head up display, tyre pressure sensor, electric tail gate, hill descent control, electric windows, LED daytime running lights, directional turning headlights, navigation, parking camera, keyless access, adaptive cruise control, infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB, climate control, panoramic sunroof, auto on/off lights, auto wipers, high beam assist, electric front seats
COST OF OWNERSHIP
Warranty: Five years/100,000km
Maintenance plan: Five years/100,000km
Price: R1,755,000
Lease: R37,383 a month
*at 10% interest over 60 months no deposit
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge AWD
WE LIKE: Performance, fuel consumption
WE DISLIKE: Glitchy charging cable
VERDICT: Potentially the best Volvo you can buy
Motor News star rating
Design ****
Performance *****
Economy *****
Ride *****
Handling *****
Safety *****
Value For Money *****
Overall *****
The competition
Audi Q7 TDI quattro S line, 183kW/600Nm — R1,565,000
Lexus RX 450h SE, 230kW/335Nm — R1,567,800
VW Touareg V6 TDI Executive R-Line, 190kW/600Nm — R1,598,800
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid - 340kW/700Nm — R1,949,000
BMW X5 M50d, 294kW/760Nm — R1,984,573
Mercedes-Benz GLE 400d 4Matic AMG Line, 243kW/700Nm — R1,701,893
Maserati Levante GT, 243kW/450Nm — R2,175,000
