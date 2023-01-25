Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Sterling suffers its biggest one-day drop against the euro as UK economy falls further behind
Economists can’t pin down what the impact of load-shedding on the economy will be in future as it depends on a host of variables
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The price of producing a chicken currently exceeds the selling price by R2/kg, the poultry group said
WEF meetings took place at a time when the country was experiencing back-to-back power outages
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Lissu heads home after President Hassan ends a ban on political gatherings in Tanzania
Unbeaten opening stand of 98 put South Africans in a strong position
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
SA’s average take-home pay shrunk in December, even without taking into account the effect of inflation on purchasing power.
BankservAfrica, the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, released its BankservAfrica take-home pay index on Wednesday, which shows that average nominal take-home pay slipped in the month to R14,663, which is 4.8% lower than the previous year when the average nominal take-home pay was R15,403...
TAKE-HOME PAY
Workers are getting poorer as pay packages shrink
A lag in salary increments compared to inflation has given rise to a notable erosion of South Africans’ purchasing power
