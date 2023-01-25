Economy

TAKE-HOME PAY

Workers are getting poorer as pay packages shrink

A lag in salary increments compared to inflation has given rise to a notable erosion of South Africans’ purchasing power

25 January 2023 - 19:23 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 25 January 2023 - 22:40

SA’s average take-home pay shrunk in December, even without taking into account the effect of inflation on purchasing power.

BankservAfrica, the largest automated payments clearing house in Africa, released its BankservAfrica take-home pay index on Wednesday, which shows that average nominal take-home pay slipped in the month to R14,663, which is 4.8% lower than the previous year when the average nominal take-home pay was R15,403...

