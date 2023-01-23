Most grades of fuel expected to rise in February

The broader consensus forecasts from Bloomberg are pointing to better performance by the US and eurozone
The energy minister clings to the carcass of dead policy, champions fossil fuels and denies the facts that have plunged SA into enervating blackouts
Eskom says although load-shedding stages have been high and for extended periods, it does not mean the power system is approaching a blackout
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The substance is used in the production of items such as computer chips and cellphones
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
The Labour Party says UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is too weak to sack fellow Conservative Party MP Zahawi
Forcing a rugby union to go under because of nostalgia is as selfish as thinking of preserving the rugby venue is impractical and ridiculous
The Central Energy Fund predicts petrol will increase 25c/l
Following significant petrol and diesel price decreases in January, motorists face a mixed bag next month, with most types of fuel to cost more.
Based on data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) on January 23, the prices of both 93 and 95 petrol will rise by 25c/l with high-sulphur (0.05%) diesel to rise 6c/l on February 1. Illuminating paraffin is expected to rise 8c/l...
