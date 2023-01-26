Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
The savings could help end the scourges of poverty and crime
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Modise was named group chief strategy and sustainability officer in mid-2022 putting her front and centre of challenging issues ranging from ESG to transformation
Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
Producer inflation eased for the fifth month running in December, reflecting mainly a moderation in fuel prices in line with international oil prices.
The producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, rose 13.5% in December year on year, beating the market’s forecast, Stats SA said in a statement on Thursday...
SA producer price inflation eases for fifth month running
The data suggests receding input-cost pressures for factories in particular
