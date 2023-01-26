Economy

SA producer price inflation eases for fifth month running

The data suggests receding input-cost pressures for factories in particular

26 January 2023 - 13:07 Andries Mahlangu
Producer inflation eased for the fifth month running in December, reflecting mainly a moderation in fuel prices in line with international oil prices.

The producer price index (PPI), which measures changes in the prices of goods bought and sold by manufacturers, rose 13.5% in December year on year, beating the market’s forecast, Stats SA said in a statement on Thursday...

