New Ford Ranger single cabs to hit the ground in March

They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Ford SA has announced that the single cab and SuperCab derivatives of its all-new Ford Ranger are scheduled to go on sale in March.
Four Single Cab models and six SuperCab variants are part of the initial offering. They are headlined by the first-ever SuperCab model in luxurious Wildtrak 4x4 specification.
Echoing the distinctive bluff-face with a horizontal grille bar and signature C-clamp headlight treatment, they get a chassis riding on a 50mm longer wheelbase, along with a 50mm wider track compared to the previous Ranger commercials.
Now with a wider cargo box, features include the ability to accommodate a standard European pallet between the wheel arches, while the loadbox length runs up to 2,305mm on the Single Cab. The payload capacity ranges from 964kg to 1,186kg, depending on model.
Six tie-down points in the loadbox are made available to secure cargo, and external tie-down rails on the XL models. A durable plastic box top and tailgate capping protect the loadbox edges and tailgate upper edges from scrapes.
The Wildtrak SuperCab is equipped with a drop-in bed liner as standard, with pockets moulded into the cargo box sidewalls that allow owners to use wood planks to create compartments in the bed, or build a two-tier loading surface. The top Ranger also benefits from a new loadbox sidestep, and the fitment of a standard 400W inverter, with 12V and 240V power to the cabin and the loadbox. A 12V socket is also standard in the load bed of the XLT range.
Driver and passenger comfort is taken care by high-quality materials and surfaces. An eight-inch digital instrument cluster, the large 10.1-inch portrait-style centre touchscreen with Ford’s SYNC 4A connectivity and entertainment system is standard fitment in the XL and XLT models. The Wildtrak gets an even larger 12-inch screen.
Storage spaces are also provided throughout the cabin, comprising a glove box, a separate lidded storage compartment above, and below the centre display is an open bin that gives quick access to on-the-go items such as keys and remote’s. There’s also a large storage compartment between the front seats.
The factory-fitted FordPass modem is fitted across the range and when linked with the FordPass App, the system facilitates remote start on automatic models only, vehicle status cheques, health alerts and remote lock and unlock functions.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, USB-A and C ports on all models. A wireless charger is standard on the Wildtrak and optional on XLT models.
The engine line-up consists of the 2.0l single turbo and Bi-Turbo in-line four-cylinder diesel engines. The former is equipped to XL single cab models, and three XL SuperCab derivatives. It produces 125kW and 405Nm, and is available with a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic — and a choice of 4x2 or 4x4. A higher-spec XLT SuperCab 4x2 derivative is also offered with the same engine, paired with the six-speed auto.
The 2.0l Bi-Turbo engine is exclusively available on the SuperCab 4x4 models in a choice of XLT and Wildtrak trim levels. This engine delivers 154kW and 500Nm and is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Ranger XLT models are equipped with Drive modes comprising Normal, Eco, Tow/Haul and Slippery. The Wildtrak has a total of six Drive modes, including Mud & Ruts and Sand settings.
An electric park brake and new E-Shifter is the preserve of the Wildtrak, as is automated parallel and perpendicular Active Park Assist. All models are equipped as standard with dynamic stability control, ABS, load adaptive control, roll over mitigation, traction control, hill launch assist and trailer sway control. The 4x4 models gain hill descent control, with cruise control standard on XLT models and optional on XL.
The Wildtrak's dazzling array of features include adaptive cruise control with stop & go, lane centring, evasive steer assist, reverse brake assist and tyre pressure monitoring system.
Also standard on the Wildtrak and optional on XLT is lane keeping system with road edge detection, blind spot monitor with trailer coverage, cross traffic alert, post-collision braking and pre-collision assist.
Passive occupant safety is provided by dual front, side and curtain airbags on all Single Cab and SuperCab models.
All models come with a four-year/120,000km warranty, extendable up to seven years or 200,000km. Customers have the option of purchasing service or maintenance plans up to eight years or 165,000km.
Pricing (all prices include VAT)
Single Cab
— 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT R464,200
— 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6AT R477,800
— 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6MT R531,300
— 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT R545,000
SuperCab
— 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6MT R485,400
— 2.0L SiT XL 4x2 6AT R499,900
— 2.0L SiT XL 4x4 6AT R542,900
— 2.0L SiT XLT 4x2 6AT R547,100
— 2.0L BiT XLT 4x4 10AT R688,900
— 2.0L BiT Wildtrak 4x4 10AT R772,800
SVI develops bullet-resistant armour for Nissan Navara
