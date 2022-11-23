Daniel Ricciardo confirmed as Red Bull’s third driver in 2023

Concerns about recession in the eurozone and a spike in Covid cases in China are also keeping a lid on activity
Trust between the two has been eroded because of the pay issue
State-owned ports and railway operator hints it would like to see tariffs linked to the value of goods moved rather than their weight
A Brenthurst Foundation survey finds 66% of ANC voters feel SA is going in the wrong direction, and 30% of those polled say unemployment is SA’s biggest problem
Mainstay of the country’s economy has been hit hard by liquidity crunch in the wake of bond default by Evergrande
Economists are concerned about how the weak rand, volatile oil prices and higher global cereal prices will affect consumers
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Michael Dorn, founder and CEO of RT Group
Blackouts force shutdown of reactors at nuclear power plants as Moscow targets Ukraine's power supply
Winner of 2021 event compelled to defend his title in Houghton
Production resumes at a plant formerly owned by Renault, which sold it for one rouble after Russia invaded Ukraine
Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull’s test and third driver next season, the Formula One (F1) world champion said on Wednesday.
Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren, where he struggled to match team mate Lando Norris.
“I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023,” the eight-time race winner said in a statement.
“The ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.”
Ricciardo, who was team mate to now double world champion Max Verstappen in his previous stint at Red Bull, will support the team with simulator work, testing and commercial activities.
“It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home,” said team boss Christian Horner.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Daniel Ricciardo confirmed as Red Bull’s third driver in 2023
Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull’s test and third driver next season, the Formula One (F1) world champion said on Wednesday.
Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren, where he struggled to match team mate Lando Norris.
“I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023,” the eight-time race winner said in a statement.
“The ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.”
Ricciardo, who was team mate to now double world champion Max Verstappen in his previous stint at Red Bull, will support the team with simulator work, testing and commercial activities.
“It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home,” said team boss Christian Horner.
Reuters
Endearing Vettel exhorts fellow drivers to look beyond racing as he signs off
Haas dump Schumacher for Hulkenberg
Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Haas dump Schumacher for Hulkenberg
Perez chides Verstappen for not letting him pass in Sao Paulo
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.