Daniel Ricciardo confirmed as Red Bull’s third driver in 2023

23 November 2022 - 16:29 Alan Baldwin
One of F1's most popular drivers will remain in the sport, if only on the fringes. Picture: REUTERS

Australian Daniel Ricciardo will be Red Bull’s test and third driver next season, the Formula One (F1) world champion said on Wednesday.

Ricciardo raced for Red Bull from 2014 to the end of 2018 after two years at sister team Toro Rosso (now AlphaTauri) and returns from McLaren, where he struggled to match team mate Lando Norris.

“I’m truly excited to be coming back home to Oracle Red Bull Racing as their third driver in 2023,” the eight-time race winner said in a statement.

“The ability to contribute to and be surrounded by the best team in F1 is hugely appealing, whilst also giving me some time to recharge and refocus.”

Ricciardo, who was team mate to now double world champion Max Verstappen in his previous stint at Red Bull, will support the team with simulator work, testing and commercial activities.

“It is great to bring Daniel back into the Red Bull family. He has enormous talent and such a brilliant character; I know the whole factory is excited to be welcoming him home,” said team boss Christian Horner.

Reuters 

Endearing Vettel exhorts fellow drivers to look beyond racing as he signs off

There are far bigger and more important things than racing in circles, four-times world champion says after stepping away from Formula One career
2 days ago

Haas dump Schumacher for Hulkenberg

Experience chosen over youth but the 23-year-old vows to return to the grid
6 days ago

Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Double world champion makes it an easy victory
2 days ago
