×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

PEOPLE

Jaguar Land Rover CEO Bollore resigns for personal reasons

JLR veteran Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO

16 November 2022 - 17:01 Rama Venkat
Thierry Bollore has left Jaguar Land Rover for personal reasons. Picture: SUPPLIED
Thierry Bollore has left Jaguar Land Rover for personal reasons. Picture: SUPPLIED

Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday CEO Thierry Bollore will resign due to personal reasons after more than two years in the role.

Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO from Wednesday. Mardell has been part of JLR for 32 years and is a member of its executive board.

JLR elected former Renault boss Bollore as CEO in 2020 to return Britain’s biggest carmaker to profit after it took a big hit from the Covid-19 pandemic. His resignation is effective from December 31, JLR said.

Reuters 

Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition models confirmed for SA

Special edition model arrives in SA with an iconic shade of Grasmere Green paint
Life
1 month ago

New Land Rover Defender completes transcontinental expedition

From Cape Agulhas to where the first Land Rover design was sketched in the sands of Red Wharf Bay in 1947
Life
2 months ago

Big and bold new Range Rover arrives in SA

So much of what goes into Range Rover is under the skin and often never noticed by an owner
Life
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro is a lot of SUV for reasonable ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Toyota Urban Cruiser comes to the end of the line
Life / Motoring
3.
Metaverse fans can ‘fly’ to Qatar to ‘experience’ ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Long-haul travellers should stay at home and do ...
Life
5.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.