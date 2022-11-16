Central banks' next steps on interest rates amid signs of cooling inflation are likely to be the short-term focus
Tata Motors-owned luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said on Wednesday CEO Thierry Bollore will resign due to personal reasons after more than two years in the role.
Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO from Wednesday. Mardell has been part of JLR for 32 years and is a member of its executive board.
JLR elected former Renault boss Bollore as CEO in 2020 to return Britain’s biggest carmaker to profit after it took a big hit from the Covid-19 pandemic. His resignation is effective from December 31, JLR said.
Reuters
PEOPLE
Jaguar Land Rover CEO Bollore resigns for personal reasons
JLR veteran Adrian Mardell will take over as interim CEO
