×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Insolvent Post Office needs a R3.4bn bailout, MPs told

Service needs funds for restructuring and cash flow needs, says communication & digital technologies department

BL Premium
16 November 2022 - 16:50 Linda Ensor

The SA Post Office (Sapo) needs funding of R1bn before end-March 2023 to meet its cash flow deficit and R2.4bn more to roll out its new strategy, says the department of communication & digital technologies.

Without this cash injection the technically insolvent company, which is on its knees and closing branches, will sink further into the red and be unable to fund its turnaround strategy. Its liabilities total R8.2bn, and the auditor-general doubts it can stay afloat...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.