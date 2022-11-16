Insolvent Post Office needs a R3.4bn bailout, MPs told

Relief among investors that missile did not come from Russia encourages some flows back into equities and commodities
Calls for those responsible for pollution would include our country
Service needs funds for restructuring and cash flow needs, says communication & digital technologies department
Cyril Ramaphosa’s detractors accuse him of lacking the political will to implement the resolutions
Crypto broker moves to protect unit after collapse of major exchange FTX
Double-cab bakkie is the first to be built after special economic zone for component suppliers was created
William Gumede appears to be using outdated data to conclude they aren't working
US factory output rose in October by less than expected after downward revisions to prior months, suggesting manufacturing is losing some steam as domestic and global demand moderates.
Crushing defeat for Russian as the Serb eyes Federer record at ATP
The Jaguar Land Rover Ice academy offers lots of other interesting activities for adventure-seekers
The SA Post Office (Sapo) needs funding of R1bn before end-March 2023 to meet its cash flow deficit and R2.4bn more to roll out its new strategy, says the department of communication & digital technologies.
Without this cash injection the technically insolvent company, which is on its knees and closing branches, will sink further into the red and be unable to fund its turnaround strategy. Its liabilities total R8.2bn, and the auditor-general doubts it can stay afloat...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Insolvent Post Office needs a R3.4bn bailout, MPs told
Service needs funds for restructuring and cash flow needs, says communication & digital technologies department
The SA Post Office (Sapo) needs funding of R1bn before end-March 2023 to meet its cash flow deficit and R2.4bn more to roll out its new strategy, says the department of communication & digital technologies.
Without this cash injection the technically insolvent company, which is on its knees and closing branches, will sink further into the red and be unable to fund its turnaround strategy. Its liabilities total R8.2bn, and the auditor-general doubts it can stay afloat...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.