Life / Motoring

Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition models confirmed for SA

Only 10 Defender 90 and 30 Defender 110 special edition units are destined for SA

21 September 2022 - 16:42 Motoring Reporter
The Defender 75th Limited Edition wears an exclusive coat of Grasmere Green paint. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Defender 75th Limited Edition wears an exclusive coat of Grasmere Green paint. Picture: SUPPLIED

Land Rover is celebrating 75 years of the Defender with a new special edition model. 

Available in 90 and 110 body styles, the exclusive Defender 75th Limited Edition arrives at the trailhead wearing an iconic shade of Grasmere Green paint. This eye-catching colour is also applied to the off-roader’s 20-inch alloy wheels and centre caps. Other exterior enhancements include unique “75 Years” graphic Ceres Silver bumpers and privacy glass.

The 20-inch alloy wheels are also finished in Grasmere Green. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 20-inch alloy wheels are also finished in Grasmere Green. Picture: SUPPLIED

Inside the cabin you’ll find the Defender’s cross car beam has a brushed Grasmere Green powder coat finish with laser-etched detailing on the end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony upholstery, while the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material — the most robust fabric available on the Defender.

Based on the high-specification Defender HSE model, the new Defender 75th Limited Edition ships with a generous cache of standard features, including a 3D surround camera, configurable Terrain Response, Meridian sound system, Matrix LED headlights, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, a head-up display and wireless phone charger.

An 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system is fitted as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED
An 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system is fitted as standard. Picture: SUPPLIED

All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a folding fabric roof or the option of a sliding panoramic roof, while enhanced comfort is provided by 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and three-zone climate control. An electrically deployable tow bar and a set of all-season tyres are available as cost options. 

Only 10 Defender 90 and 30 Defender 110 75th Limited Edition units are destined for SA with pricing set at R1,741,000 and R1,780,000, respectively, when they arrive early in 2023. Both will be available exclusively with the 221kW/650Nm D300 Ingenium diesel engine. 

TimesLIVE

Big and bold new Range Rover arrives in SA

So much of what goes into Range Rover is under the skin and often never noticed by an owner
Life
1 month ago

Review: Defender 90’s star shines brightly

The shortened Defender oozes street cred and goes almost anywhere
Life
1 month ago

Grand Cherokee is luxury with a capital L

Now in its fifth generation, the big Jeep gets two extra seats and a lot more sophistication
Life
4 weeks ago
