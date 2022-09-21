Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition models confirmed for SA

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
How the nation can realise the policy aims of localisation
Reversal of seminal 2007 judgment would unravel the entire industry of processing and re-treating old tailings dumps that has developed on the basis of that ruling
Enoch Godongwana says he has agreed to stand for the position of ANC treasurer-general
As part of the deal Cowgill cannot join rivals and will stay on as a consultant to support the new CEO and chair
Drop in fuel prices more than offsets higher costs for food and electricity, but the overall rate remains well above the Reserve Bank’s target range
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Asha Patel, Google head of business-to-business marketing for Sub Saharan Africa
Liz Truss's government cuts business energy prices by about half
Terrence Mashego ruled out of Bafana’s two friendly matches against Sierra Leone and Botswana due to injury
The Automobile Association calls on new duties on imported Chinese tyres to be reversed
Land Rover is celebrating 75 years of the Defender with a new special edition model.
Available in 90 and 110 body styles, the exclusive Defender 75th Limited Edition arrives at the trailhead wearing an iconic shade of Grasmere Green paint. This eye-catching colour is also applied to the off-roader’s 20-inch alloy wheels and centre caps. Other exterior enhancements include unique “75 Years” graphic Ceres Silver bumpers and privacy glass.
Inside the cabin you’ll find the Defender’s cross car beam has a brushed Grasmere Green powder coat finish with laser-etched detailing on the end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony upholstery, while the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material — the most robust fabric available on the Defender.
Based on the high-specification Defender HSE model, the new Defender 75th Limited Edition ships with a generous cache of standard features, including a 3D surround camera, configurable Terrain Response, Meridian sound system, Matrix LED headlights, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, a head-up display and wireless phone charger.
All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a folding fabric roof or the option of a sliding panoramic roof, while enhanced comfort is provided by 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and three-zone climate control. An electrically deployable tow bar and a set of all-season tyres are available as cost options.
Only 10 Defender 90 and 30 Defender 110 75th Limited Edition units are destined for SA with pricing set at R1,741,000 and R1,780,000, respectively, when they arrive early in 2023. Both will be available exclusively with the 221kW/650Nm D300 Ingenium diesel engine.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition models confirmed for SA
Only 10 Defender 90 and 30 Defender 110 special edition units are destined for SA
Land Rover is celebrating 75 years of the Defender with a new special edition model.
Available in 90 and 110 body styles, the exclusive Defender 75th Limited Edition arrives at the trailhead wearing an iconic shade of Grasmere Green paint. This eye-catching colour is also applied to the off-roader’s 20-inch alloy wheels and centre caps. Other exterior enhancements include unique “75 Years” graphic Ceres Silver bumpers and privacy glass.
Inside the cabin you’ll find the Defender’s cross car beam has a brushed Grasmere Green powder coat finish with laser-etched detailing on the end caps. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony upholstery, while the hockey stick on the centre console featuring Robustec material — the most robust fabric available on the Defender.
Based on the high-specification Defender HSE model, the new Defender 75th Limited Edition ships with a generous cache of standard features, including a 3D surround camera, configurable Terrain Response, Meridian sound system, Matrix LED headlights, 11.4-inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, a head-up display and wireless phone charger.
All 75th Limited Edition models also feature a folding fabric roof or the option of a sliding panoramic roof, while enhanced comfort is provided by 14-way driver and passenger heated electric memory seats, heated steering wheel and three-zone climate control. An electrically deployable tow bar and a set of all-season tyres are available as cost options.
Only 10 Defender 90 and 30 Defender 110 75th Limited Edition units are destined for SA with pricing set at R1,741,000 and R1,780,000, respectively, when they arrive early in 2023. Both will be available exclusively with the 221kW/650Nm D300 Ingenium diesel engine.
TimesLIVE
Big and bold new Range Rover arrives in SA
Review: Defender 90’s star shines brightly
Grand Cherokee is luxury with a capital L
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
REVIEW: New Audi RS3 is devilishly quick, and a dying breed
Bastianini pips Bagnaia to win Aragon MotoGP
Brad Binder just misses MotoGP podium in strong Aragon race
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.