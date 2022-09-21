WATCH | SVI Engineering unleashes MAX 3 Six-Wheeler

At least three Chinese state oil refineries and a privately run mega refiner are considering lifting runs by up to 10% in October from September
Local armoured car specialist SVI Engineering has taken the wraps off its new MAX 3 Six-Wheeler personnel carrier at the 2022 Africa Aerospace and Defence Show.
As with the existing MAX 3, this new variant is also built atop the Toyota Land Cruiser 79 chassis and is powered by the firm's proven 4.5l V8 turbodiesel engine.
The standout difference here is the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler benefits from a third axle, which allows the personnel carrier's gross vehicle mass (GVM) to be increased to 5,500kg. According to the development team at SVI Engineering, this opens the door for numerous military and security applications, including the fitment of various weapons systems, cargo-carrying options and field ambulance concepts.
To keep cost and complexity in check, the additional axle is non-driven. It does, however, boost off-roading ability as it provides increased flotation over soft surfaces. Other modifications unique to the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler include track-width correction as well as an upgraded disc brake system to improve the stopping performance at full GVM.
As with the standard MAX 3, the MAX 3 Six-Wheeler does away with the soft-skin body of the donor Land Cruiser 79 and replaces it with a combat-ready hull designed in-house and manufactured from armoured steel plate.
The construction of the multi-role vehicle provides a minimum protection level of EN1063 BR6 (assault rifles) with additional protection against anti-personnel grenades. The vehicle can also be upgraded to level BR7.
The six-wheeler version of the MAX 3 Double Cab on display at the 2022 Africa Aerospace and Defence Show is also equipped with the Pretoria-based firm’s intelligent anti-drone solution. In modern warfare, drones are used not only for reconnaissance, but also as weapons capable of destroying key infrastructure or attacking ground troops.
The anti-drone system offered by SVI Engineering employs radar to locate, identify and track hostile drones. The information is relayed to the battle management system (BMS) connected to the automated grenade launcher. The BMS determines the trajectory of, and distance to, the drone, intercepting and disabling the device via close-proximity grenade explosions. The final step is to retrieve evidence from the drone. For this task an off-road motorcycle is provided, allowing personnel to reach the wreck quickly over rough terrain.
