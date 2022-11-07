×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Redefine cuts gearing as it sells assets and optimises portfolio

The company achieved R9.4bn in asset disposals in its 2022 financial year

BL Premium
07 November 2022 - 09:12 Denise Mhlanga

Redefine Properties’ strategy to optimise its property portfolios and selling of noncore assets has resulted in its loan-to-value (LTV) reducing by 2.2 percentage points for the 2022 financial year.

LTV fell from 42.4% in 2021 to 40.2% in the period, in line with the target range of 38%-41%...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.