Redefine Properties’ strategy to optimise its property portfolios and selling of noncore assets has resulted in its loan-to-value (LTV) reducing by 2.2 percentage points for the 2022 financial year.
LTV fell from 42.4% in 2021 to 40.2% in the period, in line with the target range of 38%-41%...
Redefine cuts gearing as it sells assets and optimises portfolio
The company achieved R9.4bn in asset disposals in its 2022 financial year
