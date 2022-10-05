×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

News

Another ex-Schumacher F1 car is being auctioned in November

The multiple champion winner secured the 2003 title, including wins in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the US in this car

05 October 2022 - 16:54 Motor News Reporter
The 2003 F2003-GA. Picture: SUPPLIED
The 2003 F2003-GA. Picture: SUPPLIED

The 2003 F2003-GA, proudly featuring the GA initials to honour the recently passed Fiat boss, Gianni Agnelli, was a revised version of the previous season’s F2002. Designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, the F2003-GA featured new developments including a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics.

Sotheby’s, in association with RM Sotheby’s, is auctioning one of the most significant former Michael Schumacher Ferrari F1 cars ever to reach the open market. 

Boasting one of the final V10s featured in F1, the car produces 694kW and a rev limit of an astonishing 19,000rpm. During Schumacher’s title-winning 2003 season, he secured five victories in chassis #229, including the Grand Prix in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the US.

Furthermore, the car secured three pole positions, three fastest laps and a further two podium finishes in Monaco and France.

This race record made chassis #229 instrumental in securing the sixth World Championship for Schumacher, which at that time surpassed Juan Manuel Fangio’s 46-year record, as well as gifting Ferrari its fifth consecutive constructor’s title.

This F1 car represents the zenith of one of the most naturally gifted drivers in motorsport. Winning his sixth World Championship title, before his seventh and final championship the following year, this was truly Schumacher at his peak.

Offered here in fully track-ready condition, this is undoubtedly one of the most exciting F1 propositions. The car will be offered as a single lot offering within Sotheby’s Luxury Week sale on November 9.

Ferrari pit crew celebrate Michael Schumacher securing 1st place at the 2003 USA Grand Prix in F2003-GA . Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari pit crew celebrate Michael Schumacher securing 1st place at the 2003 USA Grand Prix in F2003-GA . Picture: SUPPLIED

Michael Schumacher’s undefeated F1 Ferrari up for auction

This F300 won all four races it contested in 1998 and is expected to fetch at least R100m
Life
2 months ago

For sale: a 1993 Benetton driven by Michael Schumacher

The rare racing car is expected to fetch up to R30m at a Bonhams auction
Life
3 months ago

Schumacher’s wife says they are carrying on as a family

F1 champion injured in 2013 skiing accident will be the subject of a Netflix documentary
Life
1 year ago

Mansell’s 1991 Williams F1 auctioned for R68m

The auction nets over €30m (R500m) in booming classic-car market
Life
4 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
A walk by the seaside down memory lane
Life
2.
New Ford Everest goes more upmarket
Life / Motoring
3.
All-new Nissan Qashqai has touched down in SA
Life / Motoring
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
SA buyers show increased appetite for electrified ...
Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.