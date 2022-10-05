Mining companies generally haven’t over-invested in new projects while demand for ‘green’ metals is set to soar further
The 2003 F2003-GA, proudly featuring the GA initials to honour the recently passed Fiat boss, Gianni Agnelli, was a revised version of the previous season’s F2002. Designed by Rory Byrne and Ross Brawn, the F2003-GA featured new developments including a longer wheelbase to improve aerodynamics.
Sotheby’s, in association with RM Sotheby’s, is auctioning one of the most significant former Michael Schumacher Ferrari F1 cars ever to reach the open market.
Boasting one of the final V10s featured in F1, the car produces 694kW and a rev limit of an astonishing 19,000rpm. During Schumacher’s title-winning 2003 season, he secured five victories in chassis #229, including the Grand Prix in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the US.
Furthermore, the car secured three pole positions, three fastest laps and a further two podium finishes in Monaco and France.
This race record made chassis #229 instrumental in securing the sixth World Championship for Schumacher, which at that time surpassed Juan Manuel Fangio’s 46-year record, as well as gifting Ferrari its fifth consecutive constructor’s title.
This F1 car represents the zenith of one of the most naturally gifted drivers in motorsport. Winning his sixth World Championship title, before his seventh and final championship the following year, this was truly Schumacher at his peak.
Offered here in fully track-ready condition, this is undoubtedly one of the most exciting F1 propositions. The car will be offered as a single lot offering within Sotheby’s Luxury Week sale on November 9.
News
Another ex-Schumacher F1 car is being auctioned in November
The multiple champion winner secured the 2003 title, including wins in Spain, Austria, Canada, Italy and the US in this car
