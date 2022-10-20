×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Motoring

MOTORSPORT LAP

Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

20 October 2022 - 05:00 Staff Writer
Kyalami will host the international 9 Hour race in February. Picture: SUPPLIED
Kyalami will host the international 9 Hour race in February. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Kyalami 9 Hour will return to the circuit on February 25 2023.

Forming part of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), this prestigious endurance event will see some of the world’s finest GT3 and GT4 racing cars and drivers slugging it out around the 4.5km track in Midrand. More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, meaning spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery. 

As part of the improvements to the international motorsport event, organisers have also created a five-day supporting festival designed to celebrate all things motorsport and motoring. Starting on February 21, the Kyalami 9 Hour Motor Fest will offer more family-orientated, motoring enthusiast and industry-related activities. These will include brand activations, entertainment as well as networking opportunities for corporates, manufacturers and the public. 

“The 9 Hour has proven itself to be the premier event on the SA motorsport calendar and a top-rated stop on the international tour," said Kyalami 9 Hour event director Adam Brown.

Bagnaia could win the MotoGP title on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
Bagnaia could win the MotoGP title on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

MOTOGP TITLE COULD BE DECIDED ON SUNDAY

This weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP, the penultimate round of the season, could be the title decider in the 2022 championship with four riders still in contention.

Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) finished third in last week’s Australian MotoGP and took over the championship lead from Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who crashed out. With 233 points compared to Quartararo’s 219, Bagnaia needs a second place and a third place in the final two races to guarantee him the title.

The title is Bagnaia’s this weekend if he wins and Quartararo finishes lower than third.

The momentum is with the Italian after three podiums in the last four races, while Quartararo has failed to score points in three of the last four.

Spaniard Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) finished just ninth in Australia, but those seven points keep him in mathematical contention for the title, albeit 27 points or more than a full race behind Bagnaia.

Italy’s Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) is the only other rider with a chance of winning the championship, although his 42-point deficit to Bagnaia leaves him with a mountain to climb.

In other MotoGP news, SA’s Darryn Binder has announced he will move down to the Moto2 category next year riding for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna-backed Intact GP team.

Binder skipped the intermediate class by moving straight from Moto3 to MotoGP with RNF Yamaha this season and has scored 12 points. He will ride alongside newly crowned Moto2 European champion Lukas Tulovic.

Championship leaders Red Bull, who won the drivers' title last year and this year with Max Verstappen, breached the $145 million budget cap in 2021. Picture: REUTERS
Championship leaders Red Bull, who won the drivers' title last year and this year with Max Verstappen, breached the $145 million budget cap in 2021. Picture: REUTERS

MCLAREN BOSS SAYS BUDGET CAP BREACH IS CHEATING

Formula One teams who spend more than allowed by the rules are effectively cheating and should face stiff sporting and financial penalties, McLaren boss Zak Brown has told the governing FIA.

The BBC reported details of the leaked letter on Monday and McLaren confirmed they were correct.

Championship leaders Red Bull, who won the drivers' title last year and this year with Max Verstappen, breached the $145 million cap in 2021.

The FIA said that it was a “minor overspend”, or less than 5% of the overall cap, but gave no details of how much was involved. Red Bull have said their submission was below the cost cap limit.

The next round is the US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin this Sunday. With Verstappen having secured the title in Japan on October 9, and the focus in the last four rounds turns to the fight for second between Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, and Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Sky is the limit for double world champion Verstappen

Dutch driver is on course to smash the record for most victories in a season
Sport
1 week ago

SA will not have a Formula One race in 2023

Rumours of SA returning to the F1 calendar for the first time in 30 years went into overdrive in recent months
Life
1 month ago

Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Bagnaia takes title lead

Quartararo loses championship lead after crashing out
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Isuzu D-Max doesn’t have a drinking problem
Life / Motoring
3.
The new Volvo EX90 will help ease SA’s ...
Life / Motoring
4.
The intricacies of pulling off Steinheist
Life / Arts & Entertainment
5.
New BMW M2 unveiled with more power and ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

By Jove, the Spectre becomes the first electric Rolls-Royce

Life / Motoring

Lotus Evija starts production of the world’s most powerful car

Life / Motoring

Toyota SA restores ultra-rare 2000 GT worth R30m

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.