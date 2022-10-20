Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The Reserve Bank’s move signals some resolve by regulators and law enforcers to hold the former CEO and his colleagues to account
Reserve Bank seized more than R1.4bn worth of assets belonging to former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste, his wife and his family trust. Here’s what it means and what happens next
The ANC’s branches give clear direction on who they want to lead the party
Business Day TV talks to co-chief investment officer at Anchor Capital, Nolan Wapenaar
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Middle East kingdom may order up to 1,000 tonnes of beef a year from SA from 2023
Federal prosecutors say the electronic components purchased by Russian nationals included semiconductors, radars and satellites
The Lions are purring when on attack, but the Glasgow Warriors will present them with something else to worry about on Saturday.
Shortfall in cybersecurity jobs focuses attention on abilities of people who think and work differently
The Kyalami 9 Hour will return to the circuit on February 25 2023.
Forming part of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), this prestigious endurance event will see some of the world’s finest GT3 and GT4 racing cars and drivers slugging it out around the 4.5km track in Midrand. More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, meaning spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery.
As part of the improvements to the international motorsport event, organisers have also created a five-day supporting festival designed to celebrate all things motorsport and motoring. Starting on February 21, the Kyalami 9 Hour Motor Fest will offer more family-orientated, motoring enthusiast and industry-related activities. These will include brand activations, entertainment as well as networking opportunities for corporates, manufacturers and the public.
“The 9 Hour has proven itself to be the premier event on the SA motorsport calendar and a top-rated stop on the international tour," said Kyalami 9 Hour event director Adam Brown.
MOTOGP TITLE COULD BE DECIDED ON SUNDAY
This weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP, the penultimate round of the season, could be the title decider in the 2022 championship with four riders still in contention.
Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) finished third in last week’s Australian MotoGP and took over the championship lead from Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who crashed out. With 233 points compared to Quartararo’s 219, Bagnaia needs a second place and a third place in the final two races to guarantee him the title.
The title is Bagnaia’s this weekend if he wins and Quartararo finishes lower than third.
The momentum is with the Italian after three podiums in the last four races, while Quartararo has failed to score points in three of the last four.
Spaniard Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) finished just ninth in Australia, but those seven points keep him in mathematical contention for the title, albeit 27 points or more than a full race behind Bagnaia.
Italy’s Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) is the only other rider with a chance of winning the championship, although his 42-point deficit to Bagnaia leaves him with a mountain to climb.
In other MotoGP news, SA’s Darryn Binder has announced he will move down to the Moto2 category next year riding for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna-backed Intact GP team.
Binder skipped the intermediate class by moving straight from Moto3 to MotoGP with RNF Yamaha this season and has scored 12 points. He will ride alongside newly crowned Moto2 European champion Lukas Tulovic.
MCLAREN BOSS SAYS BUDGET CAP BREACH IS CHEATING
Formula One teams who spend more than allowed by the rules are effectively cheating and should face stiff sporting and financial penalties, McLaren boss Zak Brown has told the governing FIA.
The BBC reported details of the leaked letter on Monday and McLaren confirmed they were correct.
Championship leaders Red Bull, who won the drivers' title last year and this year with Max Verstappen, breached the $145 million cap in 2021.
The FIA said that it was a “minor overspend”, or less than 5% of the overall cap, but gave no details of how much was involved. Red Bull have said their submission was below the cost cap limit.
The next round is the US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin this Sunday. With Verstappen having secured the title in Japan on October 9, and the focus in the last four rounds turns to the fight for second between Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, and Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MOTORSPORT LAP
Kyalami 9 Hour confirmed for February 2023
The Kyalami 9 Hour will return to the circuit on February 25 2023.
Forming part of the SRO Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC), this prestigious endurance event will see some of the world’s finest GT3 and GT4 racing cars and drivers slugging it out around the 4.5km track in Midrand. More than 20 local and international entries are expected to take to the grid, meaning spectators can look forward to a variety of machinery.
As part of the improvements to the international motorsport event, organisers have also created a five-day supporting festival designed to celebrate all things motorsport and motoring. Starting on February 21, the Kyalami 9 Hour Motor Fest will offer more family-orientated, motoring enthusiast and industry-related activities. These will include brand activations, entertainment as well as networking opportunities for corporates, manufacturers and the public.
“The 9 Hour has proven itself to be the premier event on the SA motorsport calendar and a top-rated stop on the international tour," said Kyalami 9 Hour event director Adam Brown.
MOTOGP TITLE COULD BE DECIDED ON SUNDAY
This weekend’s Malaysian MotoGP, the penultimate round of the season, could be the title decider in the 2022 championship with four riders still in contention.
Italian rider Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati) finished third in last week’s Australian MotoGP and took over the championship lead from Frenchman Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha), who crashed out. With 233 points compared to Quartararo’s 219, Bagnaia needs a second place and a third place in the final two races to guarantee him the title.
The title is Bagnaia’s this weekend if he wins and Quartararo finishes lower than third.
The momentum is with the Italian after three podiums in the last four races, while Quartararo has failed to score points in three of the last four.
Spaniard Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) finished just ninth in Australia, but those seven points keep him in mathematical contention for the title, albeit 27 points or more than a full race behind Bagnaia.
Italy’s Enea Bastianini (Gresini Ducati) is the only other rider with a chance of winning the championship, although his 42-point deficit to Bagnaia leaves him with a mountain to climb.
In other MotoGP news, SA’s Darryn Binder has announced he will move down to the Moto2 category next year riding for the Liqui Moly Husqvarna-backed Intact GP team.
Binder skipped the intermediate class by moving straight from Moto3 to MotoGP with RNF Yamaha this season and has scored 12 points. He will ride alongside newly crowned Moto2 European champion Lukas Tulovic.
MCLAREN BOSS SAYS BUDGET CAP BREACH IS CHEATING
Formula One teams who spend more than allowed by the rules are effectively cheating and should face stiff sporting and financial penalties, McLaren boss Zak Brown has told the governing FIA.
The BBC reported details of the leaked letter on Monday and McLaren confirmed they were correct.
Championship leaders Red Bull, who won the drivers' title last year and this year with Max Verstappen, breached the $145 million cap in 2021.
The FIA said that it was a “minor overspend”, or less than 5% of the overall cap, but gave no details of how much was involved. Red Bull have said their submission was below the cost cap limit.
The next round is the US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas in Austin this Sunday. With Verstappen having secured the title in Japan on October 9, and the focus in the last four rounds turns to the fight for second between Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, and Mercedes’ George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
Sky is the limit for double world champion Verstappen
SA will not have a Formula One race in 2023
Rins wins Australian MotoGP as Bagnaia takes title lead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
By Jove, the Spectre becomes the first electric Rolls-Royce
Lotus Evija starts production of the world’s most powerful car
Toyota SA restores ultra-rare 2000 GT worth R30m
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.