Larger, lustier BMW 2 Series launches as it continues legacy

The latest BMW 2 Series is a continuation of a legacy that began in 2004 as the sportier, two-door iteration of the 1-Series subcompact ranges, and by extension, the lineage can be traced back to the 2002 coupé of 1966.

As a 1 Series coupé it was also available as a cabriolet and it gave us the legendary 1M. In 2013 the 2 Series moniker appeared and spawned the current M2 performance models.

When I could finally take an uninterrupted inspection of the new car on an empty field overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, before we tracked a path to the fishing village of Paternoster, my impression of the styling went through several phases on its way to a confirmed opinion.

At first the mishmash of bulges, rectangular surfaces and obtuse angles appear clumsy. Then I hung back and its shape started to unravel. It’s a gorgeous thing.

According to BMW SA, it borrows cues from other BMWs. It’s the only modern BMW to incorporate a twin LED-headlight system as opposed to four, inspired by the 2002.

As you would expect of a compact two-door coupé, taller passengers will need to contort slightly to enter the cabin. It’s 105mm longer now at 4,537mm, and 64mm wider with a roof line 28mm lower than its predecessor.

Inside, you’ll find a premium place in modern BMW décor. Space for passengers has grown but the rear bench is still not the best place for fully grown adults to stretch out. The boot swallows 390l while the rear seats can split-fold in a 40:20:40 configuration to increase loading space. Should you need to carry more stuff, a removable trailer tow hitch is available as an option, with a permissible trailer load of 1,600kg.

The new BMW 2 Series Coupé comes standard with Alcantara/Sensatec upholstery, acoustic glazing for the windscreen, three-zone automatic climate control and ambient lighting, while M240i xDrive derivatives get an M leather steering wheel and cushioned knee pads.

BMW Operating System 7 is also standard, as is a multifunction steering wheel, voice control, a digital key, Connected Music, and BMW Live Cockpit Professional, which features a fully digital 12.3-inch screen and a 10.25-inch control display.

BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes BMW Maps, a cloud-based navigation system with real-time traffic data updates, Apple Carplay and Android Auto and remote software upgrades.

Options include surfaces covered in Sensatec perforated and Vernasca leather, electrically adjustable sport seats with variable bolstering and seat heating, a heated steering wheel, Harman Kardon surround sound system, and a glass slide/tilt sunroof. Wheel sizes are 18-inch but M Sport specification rides on 19-inch M light-alloy wheels with M Sport brakes, a front spoiler lip and an M rear spoiler.

Driving assistance systems include lane change warning, rear collision prevention and rear crossing traffic warning, active cruise control, speed limit assist, park distance control, reversing assistant, with camera for surround view and remote 3D View, BMW head-up display and BMW drive recorder.