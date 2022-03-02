Life / Motoring

INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH

Refreshed Suzuki Baleno revealed

The hatchback boasts enhanced styling, features and tuned for a sharper drive is due in SA in June

02 March 2022 - 17:25 Motor News Reporter
The new Suzuki Baleno has been shown with updated looks and features. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Suzuki Baleno has been shown with updated looks and features. Picture: SUPPLIED

Suzuki has unveiled its new Baleno compact hatchback and confirmed that it will arrive in SA showrooms three months from now.

“The importance of the SA market to Suzuki is evidenced by the fact that we can confirm the product line-up and specifications of the all-new Baleno a mere two days after the global reveal,” says Brendon Carpenter, brand marketing manager of Suzuki Auto SA.

The new model reflects a new design philosophy called “crafted futurism”, and new levels of specifications. This includes elements such as a wider front air intake, the new three-dimensional grille design and the flow of the body lines and brightwork in one continuous swoop.

It's a new multilayer dashboard and a new digital touchscreen infotainment system inside the neat cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED
It's a new multilayer dashboard and a new digital touchscreen infotainment system inside the neat cabin. Picture: SUPPLIED

The Baleno grades continue as entry-level GL and higher-end GLX models but in all versions there’s a new a multilayered dashboard, as well as more comfortable and contoured seats in higher-grade materials.

The GL specification consists of a leather-clad steering wheel with multifunction controls, a cruise control systems, electric windows and mirrors, climate control with rear-mounted air vents as standard, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a pair of USB type A front and back. There’s also a Type C port in the rear for charging.

Safety features include hill hold control, stability control, dual front airbags and ABS brakes.

The GLX ups the ante with a 9-inch high-definition infotainment system integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an interface with a high degree of customisation, a 360° view parking camera and a head-up display.

It has six airbags, LED daytime running lights, LED projector headlights, keyless entry, push-button start and dual-colour 16-inch alloy wheels.

Under the new bonnet lies a new 1.5l petrol engine with 77kW and 138Nm, an improvement of  9kW and 8Nm from the previous 1.4l motor.  The Baleno also gains an automatic model in the GL specification, resulting in a four-model range of a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic in both GL and GLX guises.

The new Baleno also boasts tweaked suspension and steering for a more engaging driving experience.

The car will go on sale locally in June, with pricing to be announced at the time.

New Renault Clio appeals to individualists

Long-awaited French hatch brings safety, tech and sassy styling to the compact segment
Life
6 days ago

Grown-up new Opel Corsa lands in SA

The cute styling of the original is gone but the compact hatch has become more sophisticated
Life
11 months ago

Honda SA is giving away free fuel for a year

Black Friday deal applies to the Amaze, Fit and WR-V models — except the Fit Hybrid — based on a maximum mileage of 15,000km a year
Life
3 months ago

Citroën C3 is more than an urban fashionista hatch

French alternative has a not-so-obvious ace up its sleeve, writes Phuti Mpyane
Life
5 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
A magical peek into a watery world at De Hoop
Life
2.
This is how much you will pay for the new Range ...
Life / Motoring
3.
Samsung sets a new standard in epic with Galaxy ...
Life
4.
Motorists can now renew driver and car licences ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Motorists will be able to renew licence discs ...
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Electric vehicle sales more than double in 2021

Life / Motoring

Toyota suspends car production after suspected cyber attack

Life / Motoring

Toyota’s Rovanpera wins Rally Sweden

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.