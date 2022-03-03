Purist Porsche GT3 is all sound and fury

The firm suspension exaggerates every road imperfection and jounces your body like a rag doll, leaving you feeling a little worn out after a drive.

And that’s just from the passenger seat.

When you’re at the controls, it feels like you’re riding a dragon attacking King’s Landing.

Where a regular 911 Carrera is fast, but benign and comfortable enough to be used as a daily driver, the GT3 is essentially a street-legal racing car.

It is a thing of sound and fury. It’s an angrier, more visceral Porsche that amplifies every driving sensation, and its highlight is one of the world’s best-sounding engines: a 4.0l flat-six that revs to a howling 9,000rpm.

Ye gods, what a sound! It’s a wail that threatens to blow a hole in the fabric of the universe, and you keep the engine revving much higher than it needs to, just to hear that goosebump-inducing roar.

The car’s aural exuberance is heightened by the noisy whoosh of wide tyres, and the occasional clunk of the roll cage as you drive over bumpy roads. Whispered conversation is not on the cards inside this loud and livid Porsche.

On the standard suspension setting the car is firmer than the old GT3, and the characteristic granite-solid feel remains.

There are few concessions to comfort. The jarringly hard ride makes the car dart and jive unnervingly on bumpy tar, with the very direct steering bucking in your grip. It requires a firm grasp and above-average driving skills.

The GT3 prefers a smoother surface, preferably with painted apexes, and a chequered flag at the end. I had no racetrack at my disposal, but on the Cape’s smoother mountain passes the car came to life with a precision that revealed its track-bred nature.

The semi-slick Michelins cling vociferously, and it takes a solid effort to entice any squeal from them while chasing through serpentine roads like Franschhoek Pass. In a cooldown after a spirited cornering session, the sticky tyres ping pebbles onto the underbody. Even at lower speeds, driving this car is an “event”.

The GT3 has never been the fastest machine in the 911 range, just the most purist and driver-focused. The new 992 generation car takes another leap forward by lapping the Nurburgring in 6:59.9 — a full 17 seconds quicker than its predecessor.

The rear-mounted boxer engine fires 375kW of power and 470Nm of torque to the rear wheels, yielding 0-100km/h figures of 3.4 seconds for the PDK version and 3.9 seconds for the manual. Top speeds are quoted at 320km/h for the manual and 318km/h for the PDK.