WeBuyCars turns The Dome into a megashowroom

The Dome in Northgate is an iconic feature of the Gauteng province skyline. Originally known as the MTN Sundome when it opened in April 1998, on its opening night it hosted international songbird Diana Ross in front of a 15,000-strong crowd.

However, the initial plan for the building was for a car dealership, and WeBuyCars has acquired the facility and turned it into a megashowroom housing more than 1,000 cars. It will have its official opening on March 23 but is now operational.

WeBuyCars was founded in 2001 by brothers Faan and Dirk van der Walt, who have built it into a national operation with vehicle warehouses all over SA, providing a wide variety of vehicles to choose from.

With more than 1,000 registered dealers on the WeBuyCars system, about 40% of sales go to dealerships and the balance to private individuals.

WeBuyCars offers a service that comes to customers, buys their cars and provides immediate payment. Customers can also sell or trade in vehicles at one of its dealerships.

Rikus Blomerus, GM, HR & marketing, took us for a tour of the facility.

The Dome is a space where buyers can view at least 1,000 cars in one venue while also being able to arrange bank finance. Food stalls are also planned. The venue will also incorporate a children’s section.

“The aim is to create a space where people can make searching for a car a family outing,” said Blomerus.