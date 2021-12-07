Turbo lag trips up the otherwise impressive Mercedes E220d

While the great consumer trek to SUVs continues, the elevated driving position craze hasn’t quite gripped everybody. Sedans like the Mercedes-Benz E-Class continue to provide luxury motoring to the dwindling number of consumers who don’t mind sitting a little lower when they drive.

With more than 14-million sales since 1946, the E-Class is the brand’s best-selling car and the current W213 generation, launched back in 2016, has undergone an update to see it through to the next-generation E-Class which will arrive around 2023.

The refresh, also applied to the E-Class coupé and cabriolet models, involves a facelift, some interior upgrades and updated technology. The minor styling tweak comprises a redesigned radiator grille, headlamps and front bumper, and additional freshening in the form of a new rear bumper and split tail lamps.

The entry-level model now comes with the sporty Avantgarde line exterior which features a central star in the grille and power domes in the bonnet. All-LED headlamps come standard, with ultra range multibeam LEDs available as an option.

Inside, the E-Class adopts a new steering wheel available in three versions, and upgrades to the latest MBUX multimedia system which has two high-resolution screens for a widescreen effect.