Audi’s Q5 Sportback joins the SUV-coupé craze

Responding to the growing popularity of sleeker-styled SUVs, Audi has launched a Sportback version of its Q5 in SA.

It joins vehicles like the Mercedes GLC coupe, BMW X4 and Audi's own Q3 Sportback in offering four-door SUV practicality under a sportier, coupé-like roofline, providing a shot of styling pizazz to go with the roominess and ride height SUVs are popular for.

It's the first time the Q5 has been made available in this so-called crossover utility vehicle (CUV) style, and the new four-model range joins Audi’s line-up alongside the existing, regular-shaped Q5.

There isn’t a significant loss of headroom under the Sportback’s swoopy roof, and the rear seat accommodated my 6ft frame without my head touching the ceiling. It’s a roomy vehicle with sufficient space for four to five adults, and has nearly as much family practicality as its more conservatively-styled peer except for the boot shrinking from 520l to 510l, and from 1,520l to 1,480l with the rear seats flipped down.

The extra shot of style doesn’t come cheap and the Q5 Sportback carries a premium of between R89,000 and R147,000 over equivalent models in the standard Q5 range, though the Sportback comes with additional standard features including sports suspension and high-gloss paint finishes.

The engine line-up in the Sportback mirrors that of the regular Q5, which is the German premium brand’s best-selling vehicle range to date this year with nearly 250,000 sales worldwide.

The 40 TDI models use a 2.0 diesel turbo engine with outputs of 140kW and 400Nm and claimed performance figures of 0-100km/h in 8.1 seconds and a 220km/h top speed.

The 45 TFSI is powered by a 2.0 petrol turbo with 183kW and 370Nm and a claimed 0-100 sprint in 6.3 seconds and a 237km/h top speed. It has a mild hybrid system (MHEV) that saves fuel by recuperating braking energy and storing it in a compact lithium-ion battery. It enables the Q5 45 TFSI to coast with the engine off and saves about 0.3l per 100km, claims Audi.