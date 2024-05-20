Politics

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s policy reforms — 30 years into democracy

Business Day TV speaks to Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School

20 May 2024 - 20:20
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Business Day TV spoke to Owen Skae, director of Rhodes Business School, about SA’s policy reforms ahead of the upcoming elections.

Business Day TV spoke to Owen Skae, Director of Rhodes Business School Director about South Africa's policy reforms ahead of the upcoming elections.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Weak opposition puts 50% ANC ...
Politics
2.
MK founder Jabulani Khumalo in urgent court bid ...
Politics
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: By-election results predict how ...
Politics
4.
Duduzane Zuma defends spurning his father’s MK ...
Politics
5.
MK and EFF may net a combined 20% voter share, ...
Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.