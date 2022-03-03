All-new Ford Everest breaks cover

The latest Ford Everest has debuted globally with the same American bull-nose frontal styling of its recently-launched Ranger bakkie cousin.

Ford says it has prioritised flexible seating in its seven-seater SUV; the second row slides with a 60:40 split seatback and the 50:50 split third row can be folded at the touch of a button on range-topping models. Both the second- and third-row seats can fold flat to carry more cargo.

The new Everest comes with a generous equipment list that includes dual-zone climate control, automatic lights and wipers, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control. It also has a full roster of radar-controlled safety aids including active cruise control, lane-keeping assist with road-rage detection, a new evasive steer assist, autonomous parking capability and pre-collision assist with intersection functionality.

Ford will continue to offer the six and 10-speed automatic transmission mated to a wide variety of engines. There are 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesels, which SA customers will likely continue to get, while a 2.3l EcoBoost petrol is an unlikely addition on these shores.

There's hope that local customers will get the nod for the new V6 diesel from the Ford F-150 series, a motor that will be assembled at Ford SA's Struandale engine plant.

According to Ford there have been suspension tweaks made to give the new Everest an even cushier ride, with more comfort and refinement over a variety of surfaces.

Interior tech and creature comfort levels are high and customers can look forward to Ford's latest generation Sync4 infotainment system that operates via a large high-resolution portrait 10.1-inch or 12-inch touchscreen.

Ford says customers can expect a quieter and considerably more premium cabin.