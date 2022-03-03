INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH
All-new Ford Everest breaks cover
Ranger-based seven-seater SUV is more refined and has a cushier ride
The latest Ford Everest has debuted globally with the same American bull-nose frontal styling of its recently-launched Ranger bakkie cousin.
Ford says it has prioritised flexible seating in its seven-seater SUV; the second row slides with a 60:40 split seatback and the 50:50 split third row can be folded at the touch of a button on range-topping models. Both the second- and third-row seats can fold flat to carry more cargo.
The new Everest comes with a generous equipment list that includes dual-zone climate control, automatic lights and wipers, heated front seats and dual-zone climate control. It also has a full roster of radar-controlled safety aids including active cruise control, lane-keeping assist with road-rage detection, a new evasive steer assist, autonomous parking capability and pre-collision assist with intersection functionality.
Ford will continue to offer the six and 10-speed automatic transmission mated to a wide variety of engines. There are 2.0l four-cylinder turbo diesels, which SA customers will likely continue to get, while a 2.3l EcoBoost petrol is an unlikely addition on these shores.
There's hope that local customers will get the nod for the new V6 diesel from the Ford F-150 series, a motor that will be assembled at Ford SA's Struandale engine plant.
According to Ford there have been suspension tweaks made to give the new Everest an even cushier ride, with more comfort and refinement over a variety of surfaces.
Interior tech and creature comfort levels are high and customers can look forward to Ford's latest generation Sync4 infotainment system that operates via a large high-resolution portrait 10.1-inch or 12-inch touchscreen.
Ford says customers can expect a quieter and considerably more premium cabin.
The new Everest will have two four-wheel drive systems available — a two-speed electronic shift-on-the-fly transfer case, also known as a part-time 4WD system; and a permanent four-wheel drive system that uses an electronically controlled on-demand two-speed electromechanical transfer case (EMTC) with selectable drive modes.
Depending on the market, the new Everest will also be available in rear-wheel drive.
The 4WD versions will have a dedicated off-road screen display in conjunction with a front camera view of the terrain ahead on off-road situations. It’s designed to help the driver negotiate obstacles with steering angle, guides and vehicle roll and pitch angles displayed.
The water wading depth of 800mm is unchanged from the current model. Ford Everest V6 models also get an enhanced braked trailer towing capability of up to 3,500kg. A dedicated tow/haul drive mode has been tuned to optimise gear shift timing for ideal power delivery and engine braking when carrying loads, either in a trailer or in the cargo area.
In addition, an integrated electric trailer brake controller monitors and enhances a trailer’s brake system while camera views also help guide the vehicle into position to connect a trailer.
More convenience for outdoorsy lifestyles is in the form of extra space in the engine bay that allows for a second battery to power aftermarket accessories, and a rooftop that can now support static loads of up to 350kg.
Ford SA says local introduction of the new model will be some time in 2022 and final specification will be communicated closer to launch date.
