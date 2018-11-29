Getting the VVIP treatment in the Mercedes S450L

Bucket list: Being driven by a chauffeur in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class; Ticked.

I recently had the privilege of being driven by a gentleman from AMG Driving Academy, Muhammad Hoosain. I call it a privilege because this R1.6m S-Class, in “entry-level” trim, is a byword for luxury.

As I sat there with my legs comfortably stretched out in the back of the car, I imagined myself doing multibillion-rand deals hidden behind completely blacked-out windows with retractable blinds that made it impossible for anyone outside to see me.

The S-Class has always been seen as a jewel in the Mercedes-Benz crown, and with the S450L the company hasn’t done too badly either. My late dad used to own a silver-grey Mercedes Benz 380SE (W126), with beige interior and a sunroof, model in the 80s. He swore by the brand as he saw it as the epitome of luxury and excellence. I wonder what he would say now if he were sitting with me at the back of this “limousine” from Stuttgart.

This car has been a favourite of business executives, presidents (elected or despots), VIPs of any sort and more recently oligarchs, probably in bullet-proof versions. The S-Class is refined, exuding success and money without being blingy. The silhouette is one of understated luxury, of a high achievers who don’t want to shout about their achievements.

The model I drove came with a 3.0l V6 twin-turbocharged engine, which produces 286kW at 500Nm. As it covers 0-100km in 5.1 seconds and tops out at a governed 250km/h, the 450L is no slouch despite weighing two tons.

The car is long (5.2m), which proved to be a bit of a challenge when parked in my standard garage of 6m with little room to manoeuvre around the car. That length makes for a generous interior, and it is a dream sitting t the back while someone has the “difficult” job of driving.

The air suspension easily absorbed bumps on uneven tarmac while I worked uninterruptedly. The almost 2m width also provided enough space to seat three adults at the back without elbows getting in the way.

Electric blinds for total privacy, a sky roof at the back and vanity mirrors with lights are among the features that make it so enjoyable to be a passenger.

I love driving cars and absolutely enjoyed the S-Class, but for once it was great to be driven around quietly and in total comfort.