All new Mercedes-AMG G63 roars into town

You no longer need to be a fearless gladiator to fully wind up 2.4 tons worth of Mercedes-AMG G63 down any road. With the new-generation G-Class just launched in SA, Mercedes-Benz has gone to town and fixed some of the primitive waywardness that characterised its predecessor.

For starters, at speed, gone is that frightening steering-wheel play in which the steering wheel turned a few degrees before the front wheels followed suit. More technical updates are seen with further reinforcement of its ladder-frame chassis and the company’s latest safety technologies integrated at all four of its corners. The cabin also brims with new ideas of décor and sophistication.

However, one of the biggest events here is the retirement of the lusty 5.5-litre V8 biturbo engine. In its place is the compact but equally bombastic 4.0l V8 engine that powers AMG’s current harem of dragsters. With a maximum output of 430kW/850Nm and a 9-speed automatic transmission, it’s rated with a 0-100km/h time of 4.5 seconds and maximum speed governed to 220km/h (or 240km/h with the AMG Driver’s package). All of that tallies up to an average of 22-25l/100km of fuel wolfed down, as used by the G63 I drove at the media launch in Gauteng.

Despite being a relic from another time — styling-wise — it’s certainly a different-driving G63 now, complete with a new dimension of agility and comfort on or off-road thanks to a comprehensive redesign of its ladder-frame chassis. There are now coil springs and independent double wishbone suspension in front, in place of the previous solid axle.