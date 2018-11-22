Mercedes’ Vito 111 is a few-frills but versatile nine-seater

The Vito is the commercially-oriented workhorse mid-size van option from Mercedes-Benz, where the more luxurious V-Class is aimed more at the family segment.

Positioned as a high-payload but affordable offering, the Vito is a versatile vehicle offered in a number of panelvan and people-carrying derivatives. The permissible gross vehicle weight is between 2.8 and 3.05 tons, and the panelvan’s capable of carrying a hefty 1,344 kg payload.

The variant on test here is the nine-seater 111 Tourer Pro with the 5,140mm body (the Vito is also available in extra-long 5,370mm and compact 4,895mm configurations).

The 111 Tourer is a mid-sized commercial vehicle that can be used as both a people carrier or cargo lugger, or various combinations of the two.

There’s a more premium Vito Tourer Select model also available, but the Vito Tourer Pro, priced at R623,910, is a basic-featured bus aimed at business applications such as shuttle services. It’s not really a family vehicle as there are no family-pleasing gadgets such as touchscreen infotainment or adjustable seats.