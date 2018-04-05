Ferrari hits back with the most powerful V8 engine it has ever built

Porsche recently showed the 911 GT3 RS at the Geneva motor show. A couple of hours later Ferrari hit back, hard, fast and loud. It struck with the most powerful V8 engine Ferrari has ever built, obliterating the twin-turbo F40 powerplant and stepping up 50 horsepower from the stock 488 GTB’s already impressive unit.

It’s fast enough that Ferrari has almost had enough of talking about its 0-100km/h time. Instead, it focuses on the explosion of engineering fury that rips the Pista from 0-200km/h in 7.6 seconds.

Take away the 2.85 seconds that the rear-drive Pista takes to destroy the first half of the sprint and you’re left with a lightweight, two-door wedge of gorgeousness that rips from 100km/h to 200km/h in about 4.7 seconds.

Ferrari isn’t that interested in its top speed, either, admitting only that it’s somewhere around 340km/h, or just over, because "Pista" is Italian for "track".

It’s so "track" that it laps Ferrari’s own Fiorano circuit in 1:21.5, which makes it about 1.7 to 1.8 seconds faster than the stock 488 GTB sports car and hovering dangerously close to the LaFerrari hypercar’s lap time.