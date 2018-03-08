Electrifying Alfie

As night follows day, a higher performance Lamborghini Huracán inevitably means a higher performance Lamborghini Huracán Spyder.

Lamborghini courted controversy in 2017 with the Huracán Performante and its record-smashing Nordschleife lap, but there are fewer doubters now after independent testing.

The Huracán Spyder Performante’s straight-line performance isn’t demonstrably different to the standard car, but Lamborghini promises its cornering pace will be.

It leverages the mid-mounted, 5.2l, naturally aspirated V10 for 470kW of power at 8,000r/min and 600Nm of torque. Lamborghini claims that’s good for a 3.1 second sprint to 100km/h, 0-200km/h in 9.3 seconds and a 325km/h top speed.

The maximum torque doesn’t arrive until 6,500r/min, but Lamborghini counters that 70% of the torque peak is already underfoot at 1,000.

The 1,507kg supercar hangs 57% of its weight over the rear axle and hauls down from 100km/h in just 31.5m.

Dumping diesel

Japan’s biggest car maker has responded to Europe’s burgeoning diesel crisis by abandoning the fuel.

Toyota Europe CEO South African Johan van Zyl insisted this week that the brand would dump all its diesel-powered passenger cars and crossovers in Europe by the end of 2017.

A statement from the car maker clarified that it would retain diesel power only for its LandCruiser, Prado, Hilux and its light commercials.

Toyota insists fewer than 10% of its cars and crossovers in Europe use diesel power, with its hybrid strategy, expected to take up any shortfalls. More than 40% of Toyota’s European sales were hybrids last year, dominated by the C-HR’s 80% hybrid mix.

The push into crossovers has hurt Toyota’s chances of meeting the EU7 limit of 95g/km of CO2 by 2021, and missing that target will automatically bring huge fines for carmakers.

"The more hybrids we sell, the better our chances," Toyota Europe chairman Didier Leroy insisted. "For us, mild hybrids wouldn’t be a step forward," he said.