California T matures into athletic adult

Too often, at light throttle work around town, its sound isn’t the stuff of fable, threatening to awaken long-dead gods of racing, but sounds more like cows lowing simultaneously into dairy shed feed tins.

Ordinarily, on a car such as a 488, that will not be a problem because low revs are something to touch fleetingly on the way to parts of the rev range that are more fun. On the Portofino, its everyday drive-to-work philosophy makes it much more critical as people will live in this part of the rev range most often.

The other questionable area is the steering. Ferrari claims it delivers more feedback than before, but not even Porsche has EPS nailed yet.

There is a rider on all of this, and that’s because the roads we used were rubbish. Dotted with long urban areas and broken road surfaces with very little grip, the handful of corners we could find to explore the Portofino’s chassis weren’t ideal for this kind of work. Better roads might bring out better steering performance, but it’s still lacking the relaxed zone around the straight-ahead that marks the great highway runners.

The steering is accurate and intuitive when you’re pushing the car.

It has no holes in its delivery, with short early gears helping it to hurl itself into traffic gaps briskly and to blast into the middle distance with enthusiasm.

The gearshift snaps crisply in Comfort mode and sharply in Sport. The noise of downshift is far sexier from outside the car than inside it, with pops and crackles every time a car goes past. Just don’t worry so much about letting the car do its own gearshift thinking. It’s more intuitive and more accurate if you use the paddles yourself. It’s also terrific at coping with lumpy roads. It has three driving modes, which change the maps for the powertrain, suspension, skid control and the steering, but the real clever part is the damper button on the steering wheel. Push that and, whatever mode you’re in, it will put the dampers into the softest mode, so you can push on hard and ride the bumps softly.

It’s too firm in Sport on the surfaces we found, jittering and tense in its reactions, which seemed in line with supercar positioning but at odds with its more GT pretensions.

Where it walks its best line between supercar and GT is in its handling. Its body control is so good that we could fling it into a series of corners with undue haste and the car hunkered down and blasted through.

It’s a far better sports car than the California T was, with better handling, more grip, less visible skid control, greater vocal richness and linearity and a greater breadth of ability at its extremes.

Yet, on the roads we had to drive on, it didn’t feel demonstrably better as a grand tourer, mainly due to fidgety highway steering and a lack of low-rev aural intrigue. And surely, for a day-to-day driver, that’s the part of the package that needed to take the big leap forward.