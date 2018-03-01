McLaren’s 720S shows that too much of a supercar is never enough

While the 2.9sec 0-100km/h sprint time is impressive, it is the 0-200km/h in 7.8sec that paints a more vivid picture of the model’s performance.

Of the vehicles that I have driven in this segment, the 720S simply obliterates the lot. The manner in which the model provides speed is truly something to behold. The only other vehicle that felt as fast is the Ferrari 812 Superfast, which plays in a different and much higher segment than the 720S and commands an even higher capital outlay.

One of the brand’s fortes, the ability to tackle urban roads in relative comfort, has been retained. The suspension does feel significantly stiffer than that of the 650S, but it stops short of being jarringly uncomfortable.

Thanks to the carbon monocell, all-round visibility is brilliant, which makes parking this low-slung coupe a cinch. The cabin has also been simplified further with the transmission buttons now in a classier piano key-like layout, while the Iris infotainment system is larger and angled more towards the driver. It incorporates the climate control settings, which were previously located on the driver’s door.

Simplified

The instrument cluster is a full digital affair with two layout settings. The cabin has been simplified for less clutter, while the overall quality has markedly improved over the 650S.

The driving is truly what the 720S is all about and I was astounded by the tractability of the vehicle, despite the lack of a locking differential. In either Sport or Track mode (the latter perhaps better left for on-track exploits), particularly considering that Joburg roads were mostly wet while testing the vehicle, it scrabbles for traction even in third gear under full throttle inputs.