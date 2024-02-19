Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Beware whose advice you take
See a sports nutrition specialist rather than trusting a fitfluencer if you have questions about your diet
My GP says that the diet I got from an online coach I found on Instagram is too focused on meat and I need to eat carbohydrates, too. My body and health appear in good shape, so I am confused. Where should you get your information?
The Water Cooler dispenses water, not dietary advice. During lower levels — or the infrequent absence — of load-shedding, the water is cooled beautifully, but during times when the ANC has gifted us with romantic dinners, the water is disappointingly lukewarm. It’s not the end of the world...
