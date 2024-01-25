Recipes that would have Oliver Twist asking for more
Tom Kerridge’s food is tasty and the recipes are approachable
25 January 2024 - 05:00
In my mid-teens when I used to (illegally) sneak out from boarding school to (illegally) visit a nearby pub, the food choices were limited. There were chips or peanuts, and that was it.
As I excitedly pored over British Michelin-starred chef Tom Kerridge’s new cookbook — Pub Kitchen. The Ultimate Modern British Food Bible — it swiftly became clear how much has changed. Not in every UK pub, but in many of them...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.