WATCH: Manufacturing output slumps 6.4% year on year in March

Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

09 May 2024 - 19:54
Manufacturing equipment is seen at an electric vehicle production facility. File photo: QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS
Manufacturing equipment is seen at an electric vehicle production facility. File photo: QUINN GLABICKI/REUTERS

Manufacturing output fell 6.4% year on year in March due to a slowdown in motor vehicle production. Business Day TV discussed the print in more detail with Siobhan Redford, Economist at RMB.

Manufacturing output fell 6.4% year-on-year in March due to a slowdown in motor vehicle production. Business Day TV discussed the print in more detail with Siobhan Redford, Economist at RMB.

