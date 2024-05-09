Business Day TV talks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Jarred Houston from All Weather Capital
Manufacturing output fell 6.4% year on year in March due to a slowdown in motor vehicle production. Business Day TV discussed the print in more detail with Siobhan Redford, Economist at RMB.
WATCH: Manufacturing output slumps 6.4% year on year in March
Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
