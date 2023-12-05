Worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust still not enough for some

“We all live in Israel now. Most of us just haven’t realised it yet.”

With these words, US Jewish neuroscientist and philosopher Sam Harris has painted a picture of the world in the wake of Israel’s war against Iran-backed terror group Hamas.

It’s a bleak picture. Harris builds it with broad linguistic brushstrokes of painterly details rising from the ashes of the powder keg that ignited the war: the mass murder by Hamas of more than 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in Israel on October 7 2023.

British historian Simon Sebag Montefiore has compared it to a “medieval Mongol raid for slaughter and human trophies”. It has entered the annals of history as “the worst massacre of Jews in a single day since the Holocaust”.

Jews in Israel were the intended target. But Hamas also killed Arabs, Muslims (including Palestinians), Christians, Buddhists, Druze and foreign nationals who strayed across their murderous paths.

For those who don’t know, or may have already forgotten, details of the massacre, here’s a synopsis.

On October 7, Hamas death squads breached Israel’s southern border with Gaza in a surprise attack. They embarked on an orgy of unfathomable, gratuitous violence, savagery and sadism. They tortured, mutilated, beheaded, burnt alive and summarily executed pregnant women, babies, children, entire families and the elderly, some of them Holocaust survivors.

They murdered more than 260 youngsters at a nearby concert ironically named “Music for Peace”.

The terrorists also gang raped many women and young girls, violating some so brutally that their pelvises and other bones were broken, before murdering them. They injured more than 6,000 people (according to the latest figures from Israel’s government) and abducted more than 230, including pregnant women, babies, children and the elderly, taking them as hostages to Gaza.

Not surprisingly, Harris and many others see Hamas not as “militants”, “insurgents” or “freedom fighters” but as “genocidal fanatics” and “proxies of a genocidal regime in Iran”. They see the conflict as a “war between the West and Islam”, between a culture that venerates life and one that worships death.

The sentiments are not hyperbolic. Nor are frenzied fears for remaining hostages unreasonable, despite the relative success of the hostage-prisoner swap deal brokered by Qatar, the US and Egypt.

Drip-feed reports and images of civilian hostages released and their conditions in captivity do not augur well for survival odds of those still in Gaza — both soldiers and civilians. That’s despite propaganda videos staged by Hamas of smiling, waving hostages.

Some hostages have turned up dead, others seriously injured, a child released in a wheelchair. At the time of publication of this article, 84-year-old grandmother Elma Avraham was still lingering on the edge of death in hospital in Israel after being released.

Among the civilians still held hostage in Gaza are Israeli mother Shiri Bibas and her flame-haired sons, Ariel, 4, and Kfir, 10 months, who have become known as the “red-headed babies”. Hamas claimed not to know where they are and to have “lost” them to another Palestinian “faction” in Gaza.

There was spontaneous outrage from the international community in the hours after October 7 — mostly from Western countries, though it included Arab and Palestinian voices. As a global groundswell, it did not last long.

With breathtaking speed — in some cases, within hours — the global narrative on social media started shifting to support for the Palestinian “cause”. The shift began eroding then exploding even before Israel dropped the first bomb on Hamas military targets in Gaza in response to the atrocities of October 7.

Perhaps most notable about the shift is how quickly it also embraced support for Hamas — by default if not always by design and despite the mountain of evidence the terrorists themselves produced.

Hamas death squads descended on Israel not just armed with AK-47 automatic assault rifles, handcuffs, gas canisters and thermobaric grenades designed to turn houses instantly into infernos. They wore Go-Pro body cams and used these to livestream and celebrate their atrocities on social media for posterity.

For those who are strong of stomach and heart, Israel’s official website (www.hamas-massacre.net) is an extensive video and image resource documenting October 7. It comes with a warning: “Violent content. Viewer discretion is advised.”

It bears viewing because unequivocal condemnation of Hamas for the massacre remains conspicuous by its absence in rhetoric of media reports, human rights activists and pro-Palestine “peace” rallies.

Absent, that is, apart from the words of Hamas leaders themselves.

In TV interviews, senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad promised repeats of October 7 “over and over, until Israel is annihilated”. He justified the massacre by saying: “[Hamas] are victims. Whatever we do is justified.” He confirmed that human sacrifice — the use by Hamas of “human shields” — is a routine part of the group’s strategy: “We are called a nation of martyrs. We are proud to sacrifice martyrs.”

Crucially, Hamad revealed the purpose behind the October 7 massacre: to create a permanent state of war with Israel.

In the war’s aftermath, anti-Semitism is surging worldwide and revitalising its most virulent form: Jew hatred.

Scholars will tell you that the term anti-Semitism was coined only in the 19th century and that Jew hatred and its close cousin, Judeophobia (fear of Jews), date back to ancient times. They will also tell you that Jew hatred “never stops with Jews”.

Incitement to violence against Jews is de rigueur in pro-Palestine protests, as are calls for the destruction of the state of Israel. Within hours of October 7, protesters in Sydney, Australia, were shouting: “Gas the Jews.” In Germany and elsewhere in Europe, protesters daubed Jewish homes and businesses with Stars of David, the primary symbol of Judaism.

Extreme neo-Nazi groups have come out the woodwork faster than roaches on steroids since October 7. (Neo-Nazis and Hamas share the belief that Jews are a global threat.) In Madison, in the US state of Wisconsin, the Blood Tribe was seen marching through the streets waving swastikas and shouting anti-Semitic slogans.

In Cape Town, protesters have carried posters proclaiming “One Zionist One Bullet” and “Keep The World Clean” (presumably of Jews) with a stick figure putting a Star of David into hahara rubbish bin.