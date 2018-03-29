River valley offers a perfect place for civilised cycling

Immediately after the right turn, the road becomes gravel and within half a kilometre the landscape is magically transformed from orderly vineyards bordered with bougainvilleas into dry Karoo thornveld. The long slog uphill is mostly bordered by the Amathunzi Private Nature Reserve. The gate to the nature reserve is near the top of the pass. There a sign says that the park is "Leo-friendly". Generally mountain bikers are not keen on cycling where there are lions, but I later find out that this term means that it is leopard friendly and plenty of mountain bikers visit this reserve because it has lots of single track.

There is a longish descent to the valley of the Bushman’s River, a tributary of the Breede.

At this point you have an option to take a shortcut on a track over the mountains to the elfin town of McGregor, particularly known for its annual poetry festival normally held in August.

I decide to turn left at the T-junction to Robertson. Before Robertson there are some very picturesque horse farms.

There is heaps of good accommodation in Robertson and if you are riding outside of peak season, you don’t have to book ahead.

Just consult booking.com when you get there.

Next morning, take the R317 out of Robertson towards Bonnievale. This road has a nice yellow-line verge. This is elephant country for wine estates, and more horse farms.

One big wine estate not to miss is Viljoensdrift because it has great food (olives, cheese and, you guessed it, wine), but especially for its barge trips on the Breede River. It is a beautiful river, with fish eagles and lots of big trees.

I cycle on, taking the quieter tar road south of the Breede River to Bonnievale (R317).

The beautiful valley continues unfolding.

I arrive at Bonnievale on a Sunday afternoon. There is no restaurant open so I repair to the Multisave for sustenance. I am prevented from buying hake from the takeaway counter because, the manager informs me, on a Sunday they clean out the oil pans (by which time the oil has probably become varnish). So I buy an ageing thigh of chicken.