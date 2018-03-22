Bushmen trails: walk with world’s best trackers

History will be made in July when Bushmen again walk the savannah of the Lowveld, hundreds of years after their presence there was eclipsed by incoming forces.

Not just any Bushmen, but members of the Ju/’hoansi from the remote Nyae Nyae Conservancy of Namibia, the last group in Southern Africa still allowed to hunt in the traditional way. And not just any Ju/’hoansi, but the country’s top two recognised master trackers, the renowned /Ui-G/aqo and /Ui-Kxunta.

The Ju/’hoansi are poor, to the point of destitution, but they get by partially through their peerless command of the most ancient art of human survival: animal tracking. They are also the last of the endurance hunters, capable of running down antelope until the animals drop from exhaustion.

Kruger National Park is about to tap the skills of the subcontinent’s west to meet the huge demand in the east for deeper wildlife experiences. Of the millions of tourists who visit the park annually, most view animals from the security of vehicles. But a dedicated and growing group of Kruger Park aficionados revel in the opportunity to go out on guided walks in prime areas.

The wilderness walks turn on an intimate reading of the bush, and the Kruger guides are expert at doing that. Their prowess will be bolstered by exponents with 100,000 years of continuous bush craft to draw on.