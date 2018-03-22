Vine takes root in Soweto

On Kinini Street, near Soweto’s Mofolo Park (home to the Mofolo parkrun), is the Morara Wine & Spirits Emporium. It’s a bright red splash on an otherwise unremarkable street. Inside, it’s cool, elegant and a little dark, with shelves stacked with wine, and a resident sommelier on hand to give assistance.

The owner, Mnikelo Mangciphu, is on a mission "to demystify the negative notions about wine — that wine is for whites, for the affluent, a drink for sissies — that you can’t be a man if you’re drinking wine," he says. He is one of the original co-founders of the Soweto Wine Festival, along with wine master and former CEO of the Cape Wine Academy, Marilyn Cooper. The festival is now in its 13th year, despite ups and downs, and the challenge of making wine broadly accessible, while simultaneously inculcating an appreciation for its serious side.

"Over the years we’ve had to fine-tune the festival," says Mangciphu. "We want to attract people who understand that they’re there to grow their wine knowledge, meet people, discover new brands. We want people who are going to engage with wine makers, wine producers, and explore the business opportunities offered by wine."

The industry has a lot to gain by winning black consumers over to wine. Several years ago, Tim Rands, who was then MD of Vinimark Trading, noted that if the black population (the majority of the market) took to drinking wine, SA "would not produce enough wine domestically to satisfy the potential". Mangciphu feels that despite this interest, there isn’t much action; and when there is, marketers use traditional approaches that just don’t work ("the Soweto market is really unorthodox," he says) and then opt rather for the export market.