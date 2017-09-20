Community grocer has the goods to satisfy foodies’ needs

Olive Branch Deli co-owner Omeros Demetriou (Ommy) does not only sell eggs, he tells customers which are best for baking or boiling. His sister, Hélène, uses an antique copper spoon to dispense nonirradiated spices and powders from their apothecary.

Hidden down a passage in the Lifestyle On Kloof centre in Cape Town, the deli is easy to miss while striding into Woolworths. It has an abundance of the Cape’s finest produce bursting from antique cabinets that line the passage into the 1920s-style general store — a treasure trove that holds more than 15,000 products.

The shop is alive with the thrum of eager foodies stocking up on Farmer Angus cuts, house-produced olive oil and its famous feta, while swaying to the jazz tunes playing.

In 2014, with the family watchmaking business on the decline, Omeros’s father turned to his heritage to supplement their income, selling a small range of products from his home country of Cyprus to help cover the bills. He then discovered a locally produced feta cheese during a visit to the winelands.

"In a tiny fridge under the counter, he slowly introduced this to our clients by offering a sample of the cheese upon completion of the watch or clock repair work. His tagline soon became ‘have you tried my amazing feta?’," says Omeros.