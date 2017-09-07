South Africa’s steamy love affair with trains

South Africans have a steamy love affair with trains. Day trips on some of the country’s remaining active steam trains are so popular that they are often booked up weeks in advance.

Durban has the Umgeni Steam Railway, which departs from the Kloof station on the last Sunday of every month.

Port Elizabeth will be running its Apple Express again from December. The train will depart from Humerail Station and make its way to Loerie Station, about two and a half hours away. During the trip, the steam locomotive will make a temporary stop on Van Stadens, the highest narrow-gauge bridge in the world.

Pretoria has Friends of the Rail (FOTR), which offers day trips to the quaint and cultural town of Cullinan.