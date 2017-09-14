Sasko Soweto Kota Festival:

For Wasabi and Danger, the experience of a kota as the township parallel to fast food chains outside of the township was and continues to be a lived one. The cultural associations that kota resonates with are not wasted on the duo. Wasabi believes kota vendors outside the township are "trying to bring the hood to the city, which is something I don’t think people will relate to, because I’ve seen many react to the prices. Someone has said: ‘If it costs more than R25 or R30 it just defeats

the purpose — kota was made to be very affordable but very filling at the same time.’"

Source of income

Not far from the Soweto Theatre, where the Soweto Kota Festival will take place, the kota business has been and continues to be an invaluable source of income for Luzia and Zandi Luke. Their business, Majola’s Place, was opened in 2002. At the time, husband Zandi was employed, and he provided capital for his unemployed wife to establish the business. "When we started, we sold from the house. We put a sign up outside that said we sold kotas. People who bought [here] told others. We started with five loaves [of bread a day], and then [moved] to 10 loaves."

Luzia says the business provides them with a livelihood, and the cost of putting children through school is

laid squarely on the roughly 4m² take-away shop they run from the front of their home.