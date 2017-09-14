Comedian and TV food judge join forces in new live show

After the series ended, they decided to combine their talents and see what came out of this potluck. The result is Don’t Burn Your Sausage, an ingenious live show that is deliciously funny and rather "whisk-qué".

The pair blend comedy and cooking, and show how food and sex are delectably intertwined.

Directed by Bevan Cullinan, Don’t Burn Your Sausage runs at the Red Roman Shed at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, from September 22-24.