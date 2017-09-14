A TASTY SENSE OF HUMOUR
Comedian and TV food judge join forces in new live show
Chris Forrest has been on the SA comedy scene since the late 1990s, and Pete Goffe-Wood is best known as a MasterChef SA judge.
When the two met on the set of Celebrity MasterChef SA in 2015, they found they share a passion for delicious food, accompanied by a dry sense of humour.
After the series ended, they decided to combine their talents and see what came out of this potluck. The result is Don’t Burn Your Sausage, an ingenious live show that is deliciously funny and rather "whisk-qué".
The pair blend comedy and cooking, and show how food and sex are delectably intertwined.
Directed by Bevan Cullinan, Don’t Burn Your Sausage runs at the Red Roman Shed at Emperors Palace, Kempton Park, from September 22-24.
