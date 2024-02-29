Credit growth slows at start of 2024
SA’s credit environment for households is constrained by the generally high indebtedness of consumers and a weak job market
29 February 2024 - 15:18
Private-sector credit extension grew by the smallest increment in January 2024 since January two years ago, a time when the Reserve Bank implemented policy normalisation by accelerating interest-rate hikes to counter monetary expansion policy undertaken during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Reserve Bank data published on Thursday shows private sector credit grew by 3.2% year on year in January 2024, missing market forecasts of a 4.3% increase and slowing from a 4.9% rise in the previous month. It was also the 31st consecutive month of growth in private credit...
