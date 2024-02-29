Relying more on personal tax a bad idea, says PwC’s Kyle Mandy
Firm argues that the budget should rather have increased VAT and fuel levy to increase revenue
29 February 2024 - 05:00
Treasury's increasing reliance on personal income tax as a source of revenue was ill-advised as it would not contribute to economic growth, PwC tax policy leader Kyle Mandy said in a written submission on the budget.
Parliament's two finance committees held public hearings on the budget Wednesday. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.