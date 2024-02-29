Treasury’s spending clampdown could backfire, Sachs warns MPs
Government departments might merely delay spending until the 2024/25 fiscal year, 'generating perverse incentives' that would weaken state capacity, Wits professor says
29 February 2024 - 05:00
The Treasury’s imposition of a clampdown on government spending in 2023/24 could backfire if expenditure was simply delayed to the next fiscal year, Wits University professor Michael Sachs has warned.
Such a move would threaten the Treasury’s expenditure projections as outlined in the budget presented by finance minister Enoch Godongwana last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.