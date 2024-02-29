S&P warns of ‘moral hazards’ in tapping contingency reserve account
Ratings agency warns that accessing GFECRA could fuel inflation
29 February 2024 - 05:00
S&P Global Ratings has cautioned that the government’s decision to access the paper profits on SA’s gold and foreign exchange reserves could fuel inflation and put the Reserve Bank’s independence at risk unless the money is carefully managed and subject to strict rules.
The ratings agency also warned that tapping the profits could encourage “moral hazard” or lead to spending increases that could be hard for the government to reduce...
